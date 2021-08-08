Medical Mobility Aid Market Future Opportunities 2025

Medical mobility aid, also known as repositioning aid or device, is primarily used in healthcare facilities for mobility of patients. They provide an easy and safe way to move and transfer patients, helping them to be more independent and mobile. Medical mobility aid is required for an older population for day-to-day activities, for those recovering from surgery or injury or any other medical condition, and also by those who are injured permanently. It is also useful for children with birth defects or who are mentally challenged. A medical mobility aid can be a complex electronic powered machine or a basic structure. Medical mobility aid has wide application in healthcare, especially in orthopedics and general medical devices.

The medical mobility aid market can be classified in terms of product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the medical mobility aid market is segmented into wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, stretchers, rollators, accessories and others. Wheelchairs are further classified into electric wheelchairs and manual wheelchairs. Electric wheelchairs are likely to show lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in acceptance of electric wheelchairs by patients which make them more independent and mobile. Accessories include the gait belt, ramps, boards, tips, and others. End users for the medical mobility aid market are hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings and others. Hospitals are likely to hold the largest share of the market due to requirement of medical mobility aids mostly in hospitals due to the high inflow of patients in hospitals and since these aids are mostly required for transfer of patients to various departments for procedures and examinations.

Geographically, the medical mobility aid market can be divided into five regional markets. These include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the major share of the market due to advance healthcare facilities and increasing use of medical mobility aids in orthopedic and physiotherapy departments of hospitals for patient recovery post treatment. The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to register strong growth during the forecast period 2017-2025. This is attributed to growing health care industry, increasing investments by leading players operating in these countries, and the aging population leading to growth in the patient population in these countries. China, Brazil, and India are anticipated to drive solid growth among the emerging countries, due to the rising investments by government bodies to improve hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Additionally, there are a number of aspects that affect the growth of the medical mobility aid market. Some of the key factors include development and advancement of products, rising demand for these products in hospitals, and rise in global geriatric population. Other important growth drivers include technological improvement in medical mobility aid products and rise in the number of special orthopedic surgeries like hip and knee surgery, likely to boost the market in the near future. The market is also observing certain restraints or challenges in its path such as the stiff competition among existing product manufacturers along with the development of other substitute technologies. Additionally, availability of regional and international players and product recalls are also restraining the growth of this market.

The medical mobility aid market is highly competitive due to the existence of numerous international and regional players. Key companies operating in the global market are Invacare Corporation, GF Health Products, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Briggs Healthcare, Benmor Medical (UK) Limited, Evolution Technologies Inc., Permobil Group, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock and many other prominent players.

