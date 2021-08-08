Moist Wound Dressings Market uture Technological Trends and Business Opportunities 2020

A wound dressing is a technique or a procedure to protect wound from microbial infections, spreading of necrosis and new contamination. Wound dressing helps to improve healing of wounds by covering them with a moist wound healing bandage. Wound is caused by injury to living tissue due to burns, accidents, cuts, scrapes and chronic diseases such as diabetes. Moist wound dressing provides moist environment which helps in faster healing of wounds. This moist wound environment protects tissue from dehydration, reduce pain and increases breakdown of dead tissue. On the basis of type of material, moist wound dressings market can be segmented into synthetic and natural. On the basis of type of dressings, moist wound dressings market can be segmented into foam dressings, semi-permeable film dressings, hydrofiber/ cellulose dressings, collagen dressings, alginate dressings, hydrocolloid dressings and hydrogel dressings.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for moist wound dressings due to highly trained professions, rise in incidence of chronic diseases and increasing awareness about the moist wound dressing technologies in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the moist wound dressings market in next few years due to large population base and developing healthcare sector in this region.

Technological advancement in wound dressing techniques, rise in need for low cost treatment for chronic wound, increasing incidence of diabetes cases, growing patient population are expected to drive the market for moist wound dressing. In addition, growing need for faster healing and cost effectiveness is expected to drive the market for moist wound dressings. However, alternatives for moist wound dressings such as negative pressure wound therapy and antimicrobials are some of the factors restraining the growth for global moist wound dressings market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as China, Japan and India are expected to lead growth in moist wound dressings market in Asia. In addition, new innovations in wound care products and technologies, rise in adoption of technologies and increasing patient’s awareness about infections are expected to offer new opportunities for global moist wound dressings market. New product launches, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in global moist wound dressings market. Some of the major companies operating in the global moist wound dressing market are 3M Healthcare, Coloplast, Medline, Derma Sciences, Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions, Exciton Technologies Inc., B. Braun, Innocoll Inc., Polyremedy Inc. and Smith & Nephew.