MRO for Automation Solutions 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

— This report studies the global MRO for Automation Solutions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global MRO for Automation Solutions market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

MRO means maintenance, repair and operations, also maintenance, repair and overhaul, fixing or maintaining any sort of mechanical, plumbing or electrical equipment.

Automation has become the norm for many manufacturers as they have to optimize operations and produce quality products in a short period. Automation requires continuous maintenance and repair of equipment to achieve efficiency. Consequently, manufacturers choose to outsource MRO to third party vendors as it costs them a lot of money and time to carry out MRO activities. As a result of market demand, the MRO market for automation solutions has resulted in outsourcing by both process and discrete industries.

In 2017, the global MRO for Automation Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ABB

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

W.W. Grainger

Bilfinger

Brammer

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Omron

Rexel

Schneider Electric

Toshiba

WESCO International

Wood

Yokogawa Electric

Yaskawa

Mitsubishi Electric

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Maintaines

Repair

Operation

Market segment by Application, split into

Discrete

Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of MRO for Automation Solutions in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of MRO for Automation Solutions

1.1 MRO for Automation Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 MRO for Automation Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global MRO for Automation Solutions Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 MRO for Automation Solutions Market by Type

1.3.1 Maintaines

1.3.2 Repair

1.3.3 Operation

1.4 MRO for Automation Solutions Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Discrete

1.4.2 Process

2 Global MRO for Automation Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 MRO for Automation Solutions Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ABB

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 MRO for Automation Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Honeywell

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 MRO for Automation Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Rockwell Automation

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 MRO for Automation Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Siemens

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 MRO for Automation Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 W.W. Grainger

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 MRO for Automation Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Bilfinger

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 MRO for Automation Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Brammer

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 MRO for Automation Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Emerson Electric

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 MRO for Automation Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 General Electric

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 MRO for Automation Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Omron

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 MRO for Automation Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Rexel

3.12 Schneider Electric

3.13 Toshiba

3.14 WESCO International

3.15 Wood

3.16 Yokogawa Electric

3.17 Yaskawa

3.18 Mitsubishi Electric

Continued…….

