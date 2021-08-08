Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Profiling Key Companies & Growth Strategies 2024 – NCR, Tokheim, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Invenco Group, Verifone, Scheidt & Bachmann, KVSIO, Unixfor S.A. and Others

The outdoor payment terminal (OPT) uses the card machine connection technology to realize the self-service card refueling of the outdoor fuel card, providing convenient self-service for the refueling customer. The product can be installed in the tanker or independent of the tanker. It is convenient for the refueling customer to select the oil gun, quantitative/fixed amount and other operations for self-fueling through the touch screen guide menu. The outdoor payment terminal technology is the general trend of the development of self-service fueling technology. The customer service has the defect that the traditional card machine linkage payment module and the station-level background can not be connected to the line, so it has more business advantages, such as: support multi-oil price, etc. Flexible promotion, refueling transaction records are not lost, and these are difficult problems that cannot be solved by traditional card machine linkage.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/76342/

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1010 million by 2024, from US$ 650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Players

NCR

Tokheim

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Invenco Group

Verifone

Scheidt & Bachmann

KVSIO

Unixfor S.A.

Quest Payment Systems

Orpak Systems(Gilbarco)

HTEC Ltd

AMCO SA

Zarph S.A.

Finnpos Systems

CS&S Intelligent Technology

Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/76342/

This study considers the Outdoor Payment Terminal value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Contactless Payment Terminal

Contact Payment Terminal

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Car Wash

Refuel

Others

Global Outdoor Payment Terminal Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Outdoor Payment Terminal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Outdoor Payment Terminal market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Outdoor Payment Terminal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Outdoor Payment Terminal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Outdoor Payment Terminal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/76342/global-outdoor-payment-terminal-opt-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]