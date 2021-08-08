Password Management Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Password Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

A password manager is typically a software application or a hardware device that is used to store and manage a person’s passwords and strong passwords. Typically all stored passwords are encrypted, requiring the user to create a master password to access all managed passwords.

There are two types of password management. One is Self-serve password reset. Another is Privileged password management. Self-service password reset software enables users who forgot their password or triggered an intruder lockout to authenticate using another mechanism and resolve their own problem, without calling an IT help desk. Privileged password management is a type of password management used to secure the passwords for login IDs that have elevated security privileges.

In 2018, the global Password Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Password Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Password Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Avatier

Ca Technologies

Core Security

Dell Sonicwall

Fastpass Corp

Hitachi ID Systems

IBM

NetIQ

Microsoft

Sailpoint Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Self-Service Password Reset

Privileged User Password Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Small-Sized Businesses

Medium-Sized Businesses

Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

