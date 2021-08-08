Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

Perimeter intrusion detection system market is expected to grow due to increase in amount of incidences such as terrorism and crime. Initially perimeter intrusion system was used to protect intrusions in military applications, critical infrastructure and in high risk sites. Due to rise in number of perimeter intrusions, several organizations are gradually getting aware about the various threats caused by it, which has led these organizations to adopt these systems, which has become significant driving factor of the perimeter intrusion detection system market. Moreover, perimeter intrusion detection devices are widely utilized in areas such as commercial and residential sites, airports, retail spaces and remote location.

Few of the major factors which has influenced adoption of perimeter intrusion detection system are risk, terrain, location, structure and standards. System integration and consulting services are expected to contribute the largest market share of perimeter intrusion detection. System integration is adopted to improve overall performance of perimeter intrusion detection system in terms of efficiency, accuracy and size.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major factor driving the perimeter intrusion system market is increase in adoption of modern technologies such as microwave sensors, infrared sensors, radar sensors, and fiber-optic sensors which are used to enhance features and functionality of the system. Perimeter intrusion detection systems are implemented at various stages in protecting government facilities and other sensitive area. Microwave sensors are adopted widely in perimeter intrusion system due to its various characteristics like sensitivity and range. Radar sensors are commonly used in airports to avoid intrusions in air traffic control commands.

The major restraint faced by perimeter intrusion detection market is advanced persistent threat. Some of the organizations are trying to minimize advanced persistent threats by using big data which is used in analyzing and detecting threats.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of technology

Radar sensor

Infrared sensor

Fiber optic sensor

Microwave sensor

Others

Segmentation on the basis of service

System integration and consulting

Maintenance and support

Managed service

Risk assessment and analysis

Segmentation on the basis of deployment

Open area

Buried

Fenced mounted

Segmentation on the basis of verticals

Military & defense

Critical Infrastructure

Government

Industrial

Transport

Perimeter Intrusion Detection:Key Players

Some of the key players ofperimeter intrusion detection system are: Anixter International, Axis Communications, Cisco, Tyco, Flir Systems, Honeywell International, Xtralis and Senstar.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection: Regional Overview

Presently, North America region is holding the largest market share of perimeter intrusion detection system due to the necessity of implementing perimeter security in illegal immigrations, anti-government protests and increasing criminal activities.

In the European region, perimeter intrusion marketis witnessing significant growth owing to the technological advancements and increasing instances of threats.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market Segments

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis forPerimeter Intrusion Detection, market includes development in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

