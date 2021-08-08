Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market : Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Applications, Global Statistics and Top Key Players

Global Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market: Overview

Granulation is the process of binding small particles into larger permanent masses, in which the original particles can still be identified. The process is intended to improve manufacturing processes by increasing flow of the material from the hopper during compression of the tablets, improving packaging of the dry suspension granules in the final containers, and creating surface for coating of drugs in sustained and extended release dosage forms. Two types of granulation processes such as dry granulation or wet granulation are carried out depending upon stability of the drug with water molecules. Demand for pharmaceutical granulation equipment is expected to be driven by increase in research and production related to solid dosage forms across the world.

Global Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in number of research laboratories, rise in R&D spending, and growing demand for advanced pharmaceutical drugs are the factors expected to boost the growth of the global pharmaceutical granulation equipment market. Moreover, technological advancements in the form of automation of granulation process, digital touchscreens, and increased production efficiency with reduced manpower are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global pharmaceutical granulation equipment market during the forecast period. However, high cost of equipment is likely to hamper the growth of the global pharmaceutical granulation equipment market.

Global Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market: Key Segments

The global pharmaceutical granulation equipment market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be bifurcated into rapid mixer granulator and fluidized bed granulator. The rapid mixer granulator segment is expected to dominate the global pharmaceutical granulation equipment market owing to ease of installation, easy operational procedure, and availability in various sizes useful for research, pilot scale, and production purpose. The fluidized bed granulator segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to improved characteristics of the granules produced by this equipment and modification of the equipment in the form of attached dryer which reduces the processing time. Based on application, the global pharmaceutical granulation equipment market can be classified into laboratory experiments, pilot batches scaling, and commercial scale manufacturing. In terms of end-user, the global market can be categorized into pharmaceutical research laboratories, pharmaceutical production plants, contract research & manufacturing organizations, and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical production plants segment is anticipated to account for major share of the global pharmaceutical granulation equipment market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global pharmaceutical granulation equipment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global pharmaceutical granulation equipment market. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases, increase in adoption of tablet, capsule, and dry powder dosage forms, surge in research in novel drug delivery systems are expected to drive the pharmaceutical granulation equipment market in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest pharmaceutical granulation equipment market owing to presence of large number of pharmaceutical research and production facilities, increase in demand for high quality products, and stringent regulations controlling the quality of dosage forms. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative pharmaceutical granulation equipment market owing to increased outsourcing of research activities by leading players in the developed markets because of availability of skilled labor and low cost of research and manufacturing in countries such as China and India.

Global Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical granulation equipment market include Nicomac Srl, Alexanderwerk AG, Karnavati Engineering Limited, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, L.B. Bohle, Compression Components & Service, LLC, Fluid Air Systems, Romaco Group, and Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery.

