Privileged Identity Management Market – Global Industry Need Assessment 2025

Global Privileged Identity Management Market: Snapshot

The rising trend of choose your own device (CYOD) within organizations has led to an increase in the number of security threats which are associated with identity theft. Bring your own device and choose your own device Trends have fuel the frequency of sophisticated Insider attacks within organizations and this is anticipated to bolster the need for privileged identity management.

The growing adoption of m-commerce is one of the key factors creating a need for privileged identity management Solutions. The increasing use of social networking sites and the threat it poses regarding fake identity will also create a heightened need for privileged identity Management Solutions. Today there is it high dependency on the internet not only for organizations but also for personal operations and this will drive the growth prospects of the market for privileged identity management. The government sector across the globe is also making increased use of web applications for running various services efficiently. This increased dependency of the government sector on the internet will ensure that the demand for privileged identity management solutions stays high.

On the basis of deployment, the cloud deployment is the fastest growing mood in the privileged identity management market. Cloud deployment have benefits such as speed, enhanced management capabilities, round-the-clock service, and increased scalability. Moreover customers can status stop the service as and when required in cloud-based privileged identity management solutions.

Global Privileged Identity Management Market: Overview

Privileged identity management involves the safeguard and observing within an IT environment, usually pertaining to super user accounts within the system. In most cases, a super users is a specialized account within the system that can be used to control and administer core areas of the IT structure. A typical super user, regardless of the operating system in use, can perform unregulated and unrestricted changes in data. This is where the service providers from the global privileged identity management market come into the picture: these services can help a corporate balance the administrative rights between different users and super users, while keeping a close eye on any activities performed through the power granted by these rights.

Global Privileged Identity Management Market: Key Trends

One of the primary drivers propelling the growth rate of the demand for privileged identity management services around the world is the increasing undertaking of the ‘bring your own device’ principle. While BYOD can allow employees to be more productive and work in a constant manner, it also has given rise to more instances of data theft and security breaches.

The rapidly changing dynamics in the IT ecosystem are making it increasingly practical and even necessary for large and medium sized IT companies to apply privileged identity management services to their structure in order to prevent the onslaught of privacy breaches, cyber-attacks, and bigger, more advanced network threats. One of the key areas that are likely to provide ample opportunities to players in the global privileged identity management market, is the scope of implementing these solutions via cloud based platforms.

Global Privileged Identity Management Market: Market Potential

While the global privileged identity management market is currently a highly dynamic market, its potential for growth over the coming years is likely to remain extremely high. One of the key features of the players from this market is their provision of quality third-party services that allow an IT company to reduce their own workload, reduce physical office space, and get a more streamlined process documentation. A lot of these companies are offering extended third-party vendor PIM which allows the benefactor company to centralize all their user groups under one roof. The market is also showing massive potential for growth through real-time session monitoring and management of user activities on all connected devices.

An example in positive breakthroughs in the global privileged identity management market is the product interoperability of Lieberman Software Corporation with RSA, one of the business technologies employed by Dell. This innovation in interoperability can allow organizations to control and observe user access and privileges as well as end user access to various data sets, systems, and applications throughout one enterprise.

Global Privileged Identity Management Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be the leading share holder in the global privileged identity management market over the coming years. The advanced state of the IT industry in the region, especially in the U.S., is expected to be a primary driving factor to not just the market for this region, but the global market as a whole. The region is also experiencing a higher rate insider attacks and data security compromises, and therefore IT companies are posing a huge demand for privileged identity management services, from both within the region as well as online services from other regions.

Global Privileged Identity Management Market: Competitive Analysis

Potential candidates for high rate of growth in the global privileged identity management market over the coming years, include several companies from the U.S. such as IBM Corporation, Lieberman Software, Bomgar Corporation, and BeyondTrust. Potentially leading players from other regions include ARCON, Hitachi-ID, Silverlake Mastersam, Osirium, and MICROFOCUS.

The overall competitive landscape in the global privileged identity management market is expected to rise in intensity over the coming years, as more and more end users are beginning to emerge in various regions, and the increasing complexity of the IT industries is compelling companies and enterprises to take up PIM solutions at a much faster rate than before.

