Radar Level Transmitters Market to Observe Strong Development by 2019

Some of the key players in the Radar Level Transmitters Market include Emerson, Siemens, ABB, and Magnetrol among the others. The companies are focused on factors such as simple installation, operation, reduced money and time for the products and applications they offer in the radar level transmitter market.

Level measurement technology is widely used across many sectors such as construction, industrial, manufacturing, oil and gas, among others. Radar level measurement technology is categorized on the basis of type as non-contacting transmitter and a contacting transmitter.

Radar level measurement is based on calculation of time required for completion of trip between the transducer and sensed material level. Radar level transmitters are ideally used for harsh environment where dust, vapor, or a foaming surface prevents the usage of ultrasonic measurement. The radar level transmitters are used for liquids, solids, or interface application. Based on the type of radar, further classification can be done as FM-CW radar, guided wave, CW radar, and pulse radar depending on the respective applications. Radar level measurement technology relies on "echo" signal which is reflected back from the surface. Thus, radar level transmitters provide accurate and reliable results for any liquids and solids under high pressures and temperatures.

Radar level transmitters can be used for enhanced signaling capabilities, measurement validity, tank status (fill or empty), signal integrity capabilities and process change (appearance of foam) across the measurement range.Moreover, issues related to environmental regulations and safety are the factors which will drive the demand of radar leveltransmitters. The use of this technology for difficult applications such as unusual tank shapes, electromagnetic interference, and high process temperatures are restricting the growth of the market. Developments such as tank graphs can be focused by the companies for further advancements in the radar level measurement market.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include