Rise In Demand : Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Software-defined everything (SDE) is an umbrella term for a number of technologies that are helping redefine IT. Currently, this group of technologies encompasses software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined storage (SDS), and software-defined data centers (SDDC). Each approach aims to abstract the operating environment from physical infrastructure, while automating the processes that manage the infrastructure. By freeing businesses from proprietary hardware and simplifying the provisioning and management of IT resources, the hope is that software-defined approaches will lead to cost savings, efficiency gains, and improved business agility.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Software-Defined Everything (SDE) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Software-Defined Everything (SDE) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Software-Defined Everything (SDE).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems Inc

Dell Inc

EMC Corp

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Infoblox

Metaswitch Networks

NEC Corp

Pivot3

VMware Inc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Consulting

Managed Services

Integration & Deployment

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

ITES

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom

Others

