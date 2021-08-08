Rise In Demand : Haircare Sector Market is forecast to record the fastest value CAGR of 7.5% during 2017-2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Opportunities in the Global Haircare Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies” to its huge collection of research reports.

Opportunities in the Global Haircare Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies

Summary

The global haircare sector was valued at US$71 billion in 2017. The Americas was the leading region with a value share of 38.2% in 2017, whilst Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest value CAGR of 7.5% during 2017-2022. Falling global unemployment rate and the subsequent rise in disposable income levels are major factors influencing consumer spending. The projected global economic improvements, led by strong growth in Asias developing economies, will drive growth in the haircare sector.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global haircare sector as part of our global series. It includes an analysis on global haircare sector with consumption analysis highlighted for all regions. The report also identifies high potential countries by region that have been identified by creating a risk-reward analysis with multiple parameters.

Scope

The report provides an overview of global and regional markets covering – Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe – highlighting –

– Sector Size, Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors for the regions.

– Identifies top ten high potential countries and provides deep dive analysis of top two countries in each region.

– Analysis of key distribution channels for hair care in the global market.

– Detailed study competition in the sector by identifying the top brands at a global and regional level with insights on sector shares of private label products.

Reasons to buy

– To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global haircare sector across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales

– To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the global haircare sector and to identify high potential countries over the period 2017-2022

– The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the region, resulting in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the haircare sector at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles.

