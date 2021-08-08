Seamless Pipes Market Poised to Incur Steadfast Growth During 2017-2025

Market Definition and Introduction

Seamless pipes are a type of pipe with round, hollow cross sections without seams. Generally, they are a wrought steel tubular product manufactured without a welded seam. They are conventionally manufactured using a hot forming process through either extrusion or drawing. This is generally followed by cold sizing and molding the pipe into a desired shape and proportion and giving it desirable properties. Seamless pipes are generally factory-made using hot working steel.

There are multiple advantages of seamless pipes, which have contributed to the growing preference for these pipes. A distinct advantage of seamless pipes is their improved ability to sustain high pressures. In case of a seamed, welded pipe, the welded seam is the weakest point for sustaining pressure, thereby reducing the pressure resistance capability of the pipe. The seam being absent in case of seamless pipes, makes the latter considerably tougher and pressure resistant as compared to seamed pipes. Hence, in case of seamless pipes, it becomes much simpler to calculate pressure ratings without the need for considering quality of the weld. Also, seamless pipes are comparatively thinner and lighter than welded pipes, which also translates into reduced cost, thereby also making seamless pipes cost effective.

Seamless pipes made from steel display distinctive advantages over welded pipes. For starters, seamless pipes are an uninterrupted extrusion of steel and hence, possess a perfectly round cross section, which makes installation and addition of fittings much simpler in case of seamless pipes than seamed steel pipes.

Hence, considering the crucial role seamless pipes play with regards to advantageous applications, the study of the seamless pipes market becomes an important read owing to its high potential for growth in future.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the global seamless pipes market is segmented as follows:

Austenitic stainless steel seamless pipes

Duplex stainless steel seamless pipes

Ferritic stainless steel seamless pipes

Nickel alloy seamless pipes

Titanium seamless pipes

Zirconium seamless pipes

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global seamless pipes market is segmented as follows:

Cold drawing manufactured seamless pipes

Hot rolling manufactured seamless pipes

Key Trends, Drivers

In recent times, there has been a substantial rise in demand for high performance pipes from the rapidly growing manufacturing and energy sectors. High strength seamless pipes have been finding increasing applications in industrial boiler applications and in upstream petroleum processes where oil and natural gas exploration and production activities are being carried out across deep water locations which require increased drilling depths in challenging geographical environments, thereby driving the demand for seamless pipes.

Seamless pipes have been demonstrated to display more strength under loading, and hence find preferential applications as compared to welded pipes. This has been considerably driving the global seamless pipes market. Besides, seamless pipes also find end-uses in a wide range of applications, such as in deployment of offshore oil and gas rigs, pipeline infrastructure, ship building and installations connected with high pressure vessels and machinery parts. Furthermore, seamless pipes find multiple applications in harsh environment conditions, such as extremely hot as well as extremely cold environments, thereby offering distinctive advantages to end users and driving the growth of the seamless pipes market across geographical regions worldwide.

However, it should be noted that seamless pipes are costlier than other types of pipes and this may hamper the growth rate of the seamless pipes market at a global level.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global seamless pipes market are as follows: