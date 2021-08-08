Small Drones Market | The New Tech That’s Disrupting the Defense Industry

A small drone, as the name suggests, is a small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) that is small enough to be man-portable. Small drones can range from micro air vehicles to man-portable UAVs that can be carried and set in motion like an infantry man-portable air-defense system.

Drones come in a number of sizes, with the large ones mostly used in the military such as Predator drone. On the other hand, small drones that can be launched by hand requires short runways. The need for small, and even very small UAVs arose in the early 1990s. Small unmanned aerial vehicles can transform the economy of a nation in a multitude of ways. This includes precision agriculture, assistance to first responders, fast and environmental-friendly consumer delivery, and safe inspection of crucial infrastructure such as oil and gas pipelines.

From the initial one, drone technology has come a long way wherein more capabilities can be packed into smaller and less expensive unmanned aerial vehicles. Unmanned aerial vehicle technology in the widest aspect includes aerodynamics of the drone, circuit boards, materials in the manufacture of physical UAV, and chipset and software.

A typical unmanned vehicle is composed of light composite materials to reduce weight and enhance maneuverability. This allows drones to cruise at extremely high elevations. Drones are equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as GPS, infra-red cameras, and laser. These vehicles cruise either based on pre-programed flight operations or more complex dynamic automation systems. An unmanned aerial vehicle has two elements, the drone itself and the control system.

In recent times, the drones or UAVs have played a vital role in the commercial as well military market, deploying them for different purpose according to the need. Currently, the demand for more secretive surveillance among the law enforcement agencies and defense forces across the globe and reduced sized of drones in the commercial sector is gaining the interest for small drones among the drone manufacturers.