Smart Irrigation Industry Is Set to Boom in 2018 And Coming Years

Rising importance for efficient irrigation solutions and watering practices is the key factor drives the growth of global smart irrigation market. Smart irrigation system is an automated system, provides plants the exact water when it’s required without any manual intervention. Smart irrigation system automatically adjust the watering schedule based various real-time parameters including water content of the plant, wind speed, wind direction and local weather data. Smart irrigation practises delivers various advantage, including environmental sustainability, reduced labor cost, and also lowers the expense of water usage.

Global Smart Irrigation Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation, expanding farming operations cost and growing importance to increase farm profit by utilizing automated irrigation solutions are the primary factors drives the growth of global smart irrigation market. Additionally, increasing research and development investment for developing reliable irrigation scheduling solutions, growing interest on developing smart irrigation solutions using internet of things (IoT) and continuous advancement in sensing and monitoring technologies, accelerates the growth of global smart irrigation market. Also, increasing need to monitor and control the water requirements of the field due to inadequate rainfall and water scarcity across the world, further expected to fuel the growth of global smart irrigation market. However, lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of smart irrigation solutions and high implementation cost are the factors identified as the restraints likely to deter the progression of global smart irrigation market.

Global Smart Irrigation Market: Market Segmentation

The global smart irrigation market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application and by region. On the basis of component, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into hardware and software, the hardware sub-segment can be further segmented into sensors, controllers, sprinkler nozzles and others. On the basis of technology, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into evapotranspiration based smart irrigation technology and soil moisture based smart irrigation technology. On the basis of application, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into agriculture and non-agriculture. Regionally, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

North America smart irrigation market is expected to dominate the market due to increased focus on water conservation solutions and supportive adequate infrastructure to implement smart irrigation solutions. Asia pacific smart irrigation market is identified as the fastest growing market, due to growing interest on technology based agriculture practices and continuous focus to improve agricultural productivity

Some of the prominent vendors in the global smart irrigation market, includes Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Rachio Inc., The Toro Company, Calsense, Galcon, Blossom and Green Electronics LLC (RainMachine)

Regional analysis for Global Smart Irrigation Market includes

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East and Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

