Super Absorbent Polymers Market Sales Pegged to Bring in US$ 8.1 Bn by End of 2017 – 2025

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights and presents a revised forecast of the global Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) market in its latest report titled “Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Forecast (2017–2025).” The growth graph of the global superabsorbent polymers market remains positive, with market growth expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2017 – 2025). Among the product type, sodium polyacrylate segment is anticipated to dominate the SAP market over the forecast period. In terms of application, disposable diapers segment is expected to lead the global SAP market both in terms of value and volume. Global sales of superabsorbent polymers is estimated to reach a value of US$ 8.1 Bn by the end of 2025. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a value share of 38.5% in the global superabsorbent polymers Market by 2017 end and it is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In this report, Persistence Market Research throws light on various drivers and restraints that impact the market growth during the assessment period.

Superabsorbent polymers are heavy weighted polymers which are primarily formed through the polymerisation of acrylic acid and sodium acrylate/acrylamide monomer. SAP exhibits properties of absorption and can retain water much higher than its weight. Thus, they are used in several applications such as in personal care segment, agriculture products and packaging. Predominantly used in the manufacturing of disposable diapers for babies, super absorbent polymer is widely used in feminine hygiene products and adult incontinence products. Rise in the birth rate especially in APAC & MEA and growing geriatric population will remain the key factors generating the major demand for super absorbent polymer over the next few years.

In developed regions, highly saturated personal care market can impede the demand for SAP. Moreover, uncertain availability and volatile prices of raw materials will also hold a negative impact on the overall market growth. Ever-evolving healthcare regulations are one of the most restraining factors associated with the global super absorbent polymer market.

Increasing demand for higher quality SAP with enhanced absorption and other properties is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, biodegradable SAP is further anticipated to boost the overall demand.

Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of product type, sodium polyacrylate is expected to dominate the overall SAP market. Sodium Polyacrylate is predominantly used in disposable diapers, adult incontinence product and feminine hygiene products. Sodium Polyacrylate segment accounted for 63.2% of overall volume share in 2016

On the basis of application, disposable diapers is expected to dominate global SAP market over the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to hold 75.8% of the overall volume share by 2025. Furthermore, the segment is anticipated to grow at a robust pace with CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. Demand for adult incontinence products and agriculture products segment is estimated to grow at a steady pace

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global SAP market throughout the assessment period. The region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% owing to the high demand for SAP products, especially disposable diapers. Increasing adoptability for diapers, increasing hygiene awareness and growing disposable income are some of the key factors which has led to increase in demand and is anticipated to positively impact the growth. SAP market in North America and Europe is expected to be mainly driven by the adult incontinence products. Latin America and MEA are also anticipated to grow at a steady pace over the period of forecast.

Vendor Insights

Some of the key players reported in the study of global SAP market includes-

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, BASE SE, Kao Corporation, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd, Sanyo Chemicals Industries Ltd, LG Chemicals Ltd., Yixing Danson Technology, Zhejiang Weilong Polymer materials Co. Ltd., Quan Zhou Banglida Technology Industry Co. Ltd., Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co. Ltd, Wanhua Chemical group Co. ltd, Sinofloc Chemical Ltd., SNF(U.K.) Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.