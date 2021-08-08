Turbo Blower Market Reach US$ 570 Million By 2024 – APG-Neuros, Howden, Siemens, Gardner Denver, Kawasaki, Hitachi, PILLER, Xylem, Inovair, Spencer and Others

Turbo Blower is a kind of blower that relies on an air foil bearing supported on a shaft that is directly integrated with the variable frequency drive, motor and control system in a single enclosure. The air foil bearing eliminates friction between the bearing and the shaft and thus improves the efficiency of the blower while allowing 40% turndown capability.

Turbo Blower is a kind of blower that relies on an air foil bearing supported on a shaft that is directly integrated with the variable frequency drive, motor and control system in a single enclosure. The types of turbo blower mainly include single-stage turbo blower and multistage turbo blower.

The turbo blower market is relatively concentrated, the sales revenue of top fifteen manufacturers account about 70% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.

Atlas Copco is the largest Production manufacturer, its production revenue of global market exceeds 12% in 2015.The next is Aerzen and Kturbo.

According to this study, over the next five years the Turbo Blower market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 570 million by 2024, from US$ 490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Turbo Blower business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Turbo Blower Market Players

Atlas Copco

Aerzen

Kturbo

Fuji Electric

APG-Neuros

Howden

Siemens

Gardner Denver

Kawasaki

Hitachi

PILLER

Xylem

Inovair

Spencer

Showa Denki

This study considers the Turbo Blower value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Multistage Turbo Blower

Single-Stage Turbo Blower

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Wastewater Treatment

Petroleum & Chemical

Power Generation

Others

Global Turbo Blower Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Turbo Blower consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Turbo Blower market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Turbo Blower manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Turbo Blower with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Turbo Blower submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

