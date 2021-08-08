Urine Collection Devices Market by Application, Trends and Growth Rate to 2025

Urine collection devices are devices employed to collect urine from the urinary bladder either internally through inserting a catheter in the bladder to drain urine, or externally by using devices such as the Texas catheter. Urine collection devices are used in the treatment of urinary incontinence. Urinary catheterization is performed it a patient is unable to urinate naturally. These devices can be made of latex, polyurethane, rubber, or silicon. Use of closed urinary drainage systems is more preferred over other devices in order to avoid any infection. These systems meet all hygiene criteria that are required for a high-quality closed system used for long-term medical care.

The urine collection devices market can be segmented based on device type, product, disease condition, and end-user. Based on device type, the market has been divided into external urine collection devices and internal urine collection devices. Based on product, the market can be classified into urinary catheters, urine collection accessories, and urine bags. Catheters are used to remove any obstruction in urine flow, which is caused due to bladder or kidney stones, or enlargement of the prostate gland. Key variants of urinary catheters currently in use are Robinson (no balloon), Foley (self-retaining balloon), Coudé (curved-tip Foley with or without balloon), the external Texas catheter, and irrigation (3 ports). Based on disease condition, the urine collection devices market can be segregated into urinary incontinence, urine retention, chronic kidney disease (CKD), multiple sclerosis, and others. CKD is a kidney disease that affects the nephrons and damages the kidneys, making them unable to filter blood. CKD can result in various complications caused by deposition of the fluid waste. Based on end-user, the urine collection devices market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, diagnostic laboratories, and ASCs.

The urine collection devices market is driven by several factors such as high prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and rise in the prevalence of prostate gland enlargement among geriatric population. According to an NIH study, the overall prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the general public is nearly 15%. High blood pressure and diabetes are primary causes of chronic kidney disease. Around 50% of the people suffering from chronic kidney disease are either diabetic or are suffering from cardiovascular disease (CVD). Enlargement of the prostate gland is a common problem in men aged above 58 years.

It causes blockage of the urinary tract, which restricts proper urination. This condition can be relieved by inserting a catheter into the urinary bladder through the urethra and emptying the bladder. If the size of the prostate gland is large, it is surgically removed in order to provide relief to the patient. Major restraints for the urinary collection devices market are side-effects of catheterization and unfavorable reimbursement policies. The catheter-associated infection is a major issue faced by patients. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), under the rule CMS-1533-FC, does not provide reimbursement for the treatment of urinary tract infections caused due to use of catheters. Thus, preventive measures are being taken in order to reduce the incidence of infections.

A non-profit organization responsible for developing national urgencies and targets for performance improvement called the National Quality Forum estimates that 17% to 69% of catheter-associated urinary tract infections can be prevented with measures recommended for infection control. Maintenance of proper hygiene in order to prevent any kind of urine collection devices associated infection is the current market trend. Maintaining better hygiene conditions is expected to get more importance in the urine collection devices market during the next few years.

Based on geography, the global urine collection devices market has been divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for urine collection devices with the U.S. being the largest revenue-generating country in the region. North America is followed by Europe. More than 661,000 people in the U.S. have kidney failure. Among these, 468,000 individuals are on dialysis and around 193,000 survive with operative kidney transplants. Factors such as increased prevalence of urinary bladder disorders and growing elderly population have boosted the urine collecting devices market in North America. The Asia Pacific market is expanding rapidly due to rise in the number of cases reported for catheter-associated infection. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to rise in government initiatives for increasing awareness about better hygiene conditions in the region. The market in Latin America is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, due to unavailability of proper options such as better hygienic and advanced products.

Key players operating in the global urine collection devices market are C.R. Brad, B.Braun Melsungen, Coloplast, Teleflex, and Hollister. Other prominent players are Cook Medical, Medline Industries, Medtronic, and Thermo Fischer Scientific.

