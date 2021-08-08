Vehicle Health Management Systems Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2018-2026

Vehicle Health Management Systems

From a software perspective, vehicle health management systems are more than just algorithms, fault models or sensor processors. Understanding the concepts of integrated vehicle health management systems demands a common definition that captures all the facets of such systems. Vehicle health management systems are not supposed to be considered as standalone systems added onto a vehicle. While vehicle health management systems use algorithms, fault models or sensor processing software to perform their intended function, in reality, vehicle health management systems incorporate process, methodology, and philosophy that focus on the development and design of testability, reliability, maintainability, operability, and safety. In order to be the most effective, vehicle health management systems must be designed into vehicles and their supporting infrastructure at the beginning of the program. Ideally, vehicle health management systems encompass a set of activities that identify, eliminate, and resolve faults in vehicles.

Vehicle Health Management Systems: Market Drivers

There are various factors that drive the demand for vehicle health management systems. Fully functional autonomous vehicle health management systems can gain accurate information regarding the vehicle and function accordingly. This factor will enable the global vehicle health management systems market to grow during the forecast period. Vehicle health management systems offers features that are capable functioning efficiently for an extended time without any human intervention. Reduction of total maintenance expenditure is facilitated by vehicle health management systems as unnecessary maintenance is lowered. By incorporating vehicle health management systems, unscheduled maintenance can also be avoided. Vehicle health management systems enhance reliability by offering a more thorough understanding of the present health of the overall vehicle infrastructure. Such factors are expected to drive the global vehicle health management systems market.

Vehicle Health Management Systems: Market Segmentation

On the basis of feature, the global vehicle health management systems market can be segmented into the following:

Data Acquisition, Data Manipulation, ,State Detection ,Health Assessment ,Prognosis Assessment, ,Advisory Generation

Professional vehicle health management systems include a diverse group of commercial and industrial grade features. Heath assessment feature currently holds the largest market share of the global vehicle health management systems market. Vehicle health management systems used for the purpose of prognosis assessment hold the second largest market share in the global vehicle health management systems market. However, vehicle health management systems technology integrated in vehicles for state detection are expected to generate the highest growth rate in the global vehicle health management systems market.

Vehicle Health Management Systems: Regional Market Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global vehicle health management systems market and is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of vehicle health management systems market in North America is attributed to the ever-rising trend of automation in the automotive industry. Increasing adoption of vehicle health management systems in the military sector is expected to provide a boost to the vehicle health management systems market in the region. The vehicle health management systems markets in Western Europe, and SEA and others of APAC regions are expected to be the most attractive during the forecast period. The demand for efficient and autonomous vehicular service in the industrial domain drives the vehicle health management systems market in those regions.

Vehicle Health Management Systems Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the global vehicle health management systems market include, Rarestep, Inc. (Fleetio); Zubie, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; The Boeing Company; GPS Insight; Azuga; Omnitracs; and Telogis Fleet Management, among others.