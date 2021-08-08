VIDEO ON DEMAND (VOD) 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
VOD solutions enable users to watch long-form content on-demand, as opposed to being received through traditional live linear programming. This market insight examines trends driving global VOD growth. VOD can be received as part of cable, satellite, IPTV subscription, or via the Internet through an online video service provider.
Major forces driving this market are reaching audiences on any device, delivering best possible viewer experience, enabling time-shifting view, and unmatched scalability. VOD solutions helps the viewers to reach any connected device, offering a key competitive advantage in terms of consumer reach despite of various challenges involved such as diversified bit rates, operating systems, digital rights management (DRM) and multiple screen formats. As customers want to acquire large number of programs, they demand for high quality videos and this is where an emergence of OTT and IPTV occur. Therefore, TV no longer considers itself a push industry, because viewers are now pulling the content they require. As the TV experience is changing rapidly from a traditional linear TV, OTT viewers are surpassing IPTV viewers. The VOD providers are consolidating their grounds in the highly competitive market through mergers and acquisitions to build feature-rich solutions and attain better market visibility.
In 2018, the global Video on Demand (VOD) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video on Demand (VOD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video on Demand (VOD) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Apple
CinemaNow
Comcast
Crackle
DirecTV
Dish TV
Google
Hulu
Indieflix
Netflix
Sky
SnagFilms
TalkTalk TV
Time Warner
Verizon Communications
Virgin Media
Vudu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Adult, Children/ Animation
Documentary
Films & TV Fiction
Music
Market segment by Application, split into
Private
Commerce
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video on Demand (VOD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video on Demand (VOD) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video on Demand (VOD) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
