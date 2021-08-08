VIDEO ON DEMAND (VOD) 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

VOD solutions enable users to watch long-form content on-demand, as opposed to being received through traditional live linear programming. This market insight examines trends driving global VOD growth. VOD can be received as part of cable, satellite, IPTV subscription, or via the Internet through an online video service provider.

Major forces driving this market are reaching audiences on any device, delivering best possible viewer experience, enabling time-shifting view, and unmatched scalability. VOD solutions helps the viewers to reach any connected device, offering a key competitive advantage in terms of consumer reach despite of various challenges involved such as diversified bit rates, operating systems, digital rights management (DRM) and multiple screen formats. As customers want to acquire large number of programs, they demand for high quality videos and this is where an emergence of OTT and IPTV occur. Therefore, TV no longer considers itself a push industry, because viewers are now pulling the content they require. As the TV experience is changing rapidly from a traditional linear TV, OTT viewers are surpassing IPTV viewers. The VOD providers are consolidating their grounds in the highly competitive market through mergers and acquisitions to build feature-rich solutions and attain better market visibility.

In 2018, the global Video on Demand (VOD) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Video on Demand (VOD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video on Demand (VOD) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Apple

CinemaNow

Comcast

Crackle

DirecTV

Dish TV

Google

Hulu

Indieflix

Netflix

Sky

SnagFilms

TalkTalk TV

Time Warner

Verizon Communications

Virgin Media

Vudu

Request for free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710755-global-video-on-demand-vod-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Adult, Children/ Animation

Documentary

Films & TV Fiction

Music

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commerce

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video on Demand (VOD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video on Demand (VOD) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video on Demand (VOD) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3710755-global-video-on-demand-vod-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video on Demand (VOD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Adult, Children/ Animation

1.4.3 Documentary

1.4.4 Films & TV Fiction

1.4.5 Music

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video on Demand (VOD) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Private

1.5.3 Commerce

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Video on Demand (VOD) Market Size

2.2 Video on Demand (VOD) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Video on Demand (VOD) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Video on Demand (VOD) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon

12.1.1 Amazon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Video on Demand (VOD) Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Video on Demand (VOD) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.2 Apple

12.2.1 Apple Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Video on Demand (VOD) Introduction

12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Video on Demand (VOD) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Apple Recent Development

12.3 CinemaNow

12.3.1 CinemaNow Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Video on Demand (VOD) Introduction

12.3.4 CinemaNow Revenue in Video on Demand (VOD) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 CinemaNow Recent Development

12.4 Comcast

12.4.1 Comcast Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Video on Demand (VOD) Introduction

12.4.4 Comcast Revenue in Video on Demand (VOD) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Comcast Recent Development

12.5 Crackle

12.5.1 Crackle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Video on Demand (VOD) Introduction

12.5.4 Crackle Revenue in Video on Demand (VOD) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Crackle Recent Development

12.6 DirecTV

12.6.1 DirecTV Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Video on Demand (VOD) Introduction

12.6.4 DirecTV Revenue in Video on Demand (VOD) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 DirecTV Recent Development

12.7 Dish TV

12.7.1 Dish TV Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Video on Demand (VOD) Introduction

12.7.4 Dish TV Revenue in Video on Demand (VOD) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Dish TV Recent Development

12.8 Google

12.8.1 Google Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Video on Demand (VOD) Introduction

12.8.4 Google Revenue in Video on Demand (VOD) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Google Recent Development

12.9 Hulu

12.9.1 Hulu Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Video on Demand (VOD) Introduction

12.9.4 Hulu Revenue in Video on Demand (VOD) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Hulu Recent Development

12.10 Indieflix

12.10.1 Indieflix Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Video on Demand (VOD) Introduction

12.10.4 Indieflix Revenue in Video on Demand (VOD) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Indieflix Recent Development

12.11 Netflix

12.12 Sky

12.13 SnagFilms

12.14 TalkTalk TV

12.15 Time Warner

12.16 Verizon Communications

12.17 Virgin Media

12.18 Vudu

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710755-global-video-on-demand-vod-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025