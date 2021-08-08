VIRTUAL ASSISTANT 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

IVA is software driven assistant which uses artificial intelligence to model the human interaction to perform multiple tasks. IVA helps in managing connected cars, and homes and some of the leading examples of IVA are Google Assistant, Apple Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Amazon Echo.

Growing trend of outsourcing, growing mobile workforce, increased focus on customer engagement are the factors that are driving the market for intelligent virtual assistants. Growing popularity of cloud applications, big data analytics and social media has changed the way businesses interact with customers. To add to the revenue and improve consumer satisfaction, organizations are revisiting consumer experience strategies. Digital Employee by Artificial Solutions is some strategies that are worked on for assisting the employees in achieving their sales targets. Other than adding to the enhancement of user experience, IVAs are meant to reduce customer service operational costs.

In 2018, the global Virtual Assistant market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Assistant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Assistant development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Nuance Communications

Microsoft

Inbenta Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Apple

IBM

Intel

Google

Amazon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Speech Intelligent

Speech Recognition Intelligent

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail & Ecommerce

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Assistant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Assistant development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Assistant are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtual Assistant Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Speech Intelligent

1.4.3 Speech Recognition Intelligent

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtual Assistant Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail & Ecommerce

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Assistant Market Size

2.2 Virtual Assistant Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Assistant Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Virtual Assistant Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 Nuance Communications

12.2.1 Nuance Communications Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction

12.2.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Inbenta Technologies

12.4.1 Inbenta Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction

12.4.4 Inbenta Technologies Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Inbenta Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Samsung Electronics

12.5.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction

12.5.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.6 Apple

12.6.1 Apple Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction

12.6.4 Apple Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Apple Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 Intel

12.8.1 Intel Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction

12.8.4 Intel Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Intel Recent Development

12.9 Google

12.9.1 Google Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction

12.9.4 Google Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Google Recent Development

12.10 Amazon

12.10.1 Amazon Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction

12.10.4 Amazon Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Amazon Recent Development

Continued…..

