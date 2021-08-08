Xanthan Gum Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
Xanthan gum is a polysaccharide secreted by the bacterium Xanthomonas campestris, used as a food additive and rheology modifier, commonly used as a food thickening agent (in salad dreings, for example) and a stabilizer (in cosmetic products, for example, to prevent ingredients from separating). It is composed of pentasaccharide repeat Unit, comprising glucose, mannose, and glucuronic acid in the molar ratio 2.0:2.0:1.0. It is produced by the fermentation of glucose, sucrose, or lactose. After a fermentation period, the polysaccharide is precipitated from a growth medium with isopropyl alcohol, dried, and ground into a fine powder. Later, it is added to a liquid medium to form the gum.
The players mentioned in our report
Kelco
ADM
Cargill
Solvay
DuPont Danisco
FMC Corporation
Vanderbilt Minerals, LLC
Gum Technology
TIC Gums
Jungbunzlauer
Fufeng
Deosen Biochemical
Meihua Group
Hebei Xinhe Biochemical
Global Xanthan Gum Market: Product Segment Analysis
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Daily neceities grade
Pharmaceutical grade
Global Xanthan Gum Market: Application Segment Analysis
Oil field
Food and beverage
Industrial
Consumer goods
Pharmaceutial products
others
Global Xanthan Gum Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
Europe
China
South East Asia
Japan and India
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Xanthan Gum Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of Xanthan Gum industry
1.2.1.1 Food Grade
1.2.1.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.1.3 Daily neceities grade
1.2.1.4 Pharmaceutical grade
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 Xanthan Gum Markets by regions
2.1.1 North America
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major players Revenue in 2018
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major players Revenue in 2018
2.1.3 South East Asia
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major players Revenue in 2018
2.1.4 Japan and India
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major players Revenue in 2018
2.1.5 China
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major players Revenue in 2018
2.2 World Xanthan Gum Market by types
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Daily neceities grade
Pharmaceutical grade
2.3 World Xanthan Gum Market by Applications
Oil field
Food and beverage
Industrial
Consumer goods
Pharmaceutial products
Chapter 3 World Xanthan Gum Market share
3.1 Major players Market share by production
3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue
3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2018, Through 2023
3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2018, Through 2023
Chapter 4 Supply Chain
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2012-2018
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Proce Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Continued……
