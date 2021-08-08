Zika Virus Testing Market Emerging Trends and Overview Forecast 2017 – 2025 With Top Companies

Global Zika Virus Testing Market: Overview

Zika is a flavivirus responsible to cause a disease transmitted by Ades mosquitoes. It can also be transferred from one person to another by sexual contact or from the mother to the fetus during pregnancy. Symptoms of the disease include headache, nausea, fatigue, fever, and rash. At present, no curative treatment is available for the Zika virus disease. Only palliative care is available to alleviate the symptoms. In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that the virus has been transmitted to 20 countries and territories across Americas. The Zika virus detection kits currently available in the market are kits for qualitative tests that detect RNA of the Zika virus from the body samples such as urine, plasma, and serum. A few days after the infection by Zika, Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies are observed to develop against the virus. The Zika virus testing RNA detection test and the positive serum test for IgM are conducted to confirm the presence of the Zika virus testing in the human body.

Global Zika Virus Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Government initiatives to develop innovative tests capable to detect the Zika virus testing accurately have resulted in the increase in research and development activities by leading players in the market. For instance, in February 2016, the WHO declared ‘health emergency’ after cases of microcephaly and other neurological disorders were reported in the Americas, where an outbreak of the Zika virus infection was going on. The rapidly increasing prevalence of Zika virus testing infection, growing awareness about early detection of the disease, and increasing efforts by manufacturers to develop Zika virus testing detection tests are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, slow adoption of new technologies in developing regions and high costs of branded test kits are projected to restrain the global Zika virus testing market during the forecast period.

Global Zika Virus Testing Market: Key Segments

The global Zika virus testing market can be segmented based on type of test, end-user, and region. In terms of type of test, the market can be classified into molecular diagnostic tests (also known as nucleic acid amplification tests) and serological tests. The most commonly used molecular diagnosis tests is reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), which detects presence of the Zika virus in the human serum. Most of the tests available in the market are for the research purpose only. Serological tests are based on the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies in the patient’s serum with the help of ELISA-based tests. For instance, MyBioSource.com, a San Diego-based manufacturer, has developed double-antigen sandwich ELISA. In terms of end-user, the global Zika virus testing market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostic & pathological laboratories, contract research organizations, and academic & research institutes.

Based on region, the global Zika virus testing market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Zika virus testing market during the forecast period, owing to rapidly increasing prevalence of Zika virus infection across the region. In July 2016, the WHO reported 16 cases of birth defects in the U.S., which were associated with the Zika Virus infection to mothers. The market in Europe is expanding at a significant pace. The Zika virus testing market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to rising awareness about serious complications associated with the Zika virus infection and growing health care industry in the region.

Global Zika Virus Testing Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global Zika virus testing market are ELITechGroup, Siemens AG, Roche Molecular Systems Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Fast Track Diagnostics Ltd., altona Diagnostics GmbH, MyBioSource.com, Primerdesign Ltd, Genekam, and BIOCAN DIAGNOSTICS INC.

