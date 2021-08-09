5D Data Storage Market – Understanding The Key Product Segments And Their Future

Five dimensional (5D) data storage is the technology invented by a team of scientists at the University of Southampton, England with a view to store data in a disc made up of Nano structured glass. This data storage disc is expected to store data up to 13.8 Billion years which is an estimated age of the Universe. This Nano structured glass is etched microscopically with a laser. The 5D disc can be best explained as a result of XYZ dimensions along with time referred to 4th dimension.

The 5th dimension inside of the discs are the size and orientation in relation to the 3-dimensional position of the nanostructures. The tiny patterns printed on the 3 layers allow an optical illusion to the viewer giving different view of the patterns when viewed from different angles. Each disc layer of the 5D data storage has multiple layers of macro and micro images.

The thought behind creating a data storage disc using 5D technology is owing to the present options of data storage devices getting damaged, rotten, or obsolete. Also, harsh or extreme weather conditions such as excessive dampness, heat, humidity, etc. can also damage the storage devices. Such factors lead to the thought of a rugged compact data storage product and hence, 5D data storage disc is considered as an option.

The Nano structured glass is long lasting with chemical, heat and other reaction resistant. These Nano-structures tend to adapt to the light’s polarization so that positive and negative values can be read effectively. The Nano structured discs are hit with ultra-laser rays to form structured dots with short, strong light pulses.

The scientist team has named this disc as ‘superman memory crystal’. The scientist team from the University of Southampton is looking for industry partners to commercialize the disc for storing rich information to pass it on to the next generation. Some of the famous documents printed into 5D data storage are the holy Bible, Magna Carta, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and Sir Isaac Newton’s Opticks.

The expected driver for the 5D data storage market is the need for a secure and portable form of data storage product. Within the military and other related industry verticals secured data communication or transfer becomes a problem. Hence, this factor of secured data storage product can drive the future years across diverse industry verticals.

Furthermore, big data is expected to allow commercializing of 5D data storage discs to diverse applications as data is increasing exponentially with time. On the other hand, one of the main challenge for the 5D data storage market is that the commercialization of the disc is not expected to reach the market soon as the University is not yet ready to disclose the key for the 5D data storage disc for reading the rich information to the industries.