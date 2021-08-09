Acupuncture Treatment Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2026

Acupuncture is a part of the traditional Chinese medicine therapy which originated thousand years ago. Acupuncture is used to the treat the various diseases and disorder such as chronic pain, fatigue, infertility, digestive system disorders, headache and hormonal imbalances and others. The acupuncture, as a traditional Chinese medicine therapy is accepted worldwide as a complementary health approach. The acupuncture as a traditional Chinese medicine is also used as a preventive treatment in various diseases management. In needles based acupuncture treatment, needles are inserted at specific pressure points in the body to stimulate the nerves whereas acupuncture lasers use innovative methods of stimulation to help in relieving pain. Acupuncture treatment is also applicable to treat various psychological conditions, ophthalmology diseases, sports injuries, skin conditions and tissue healing.

The advancements introduced into the acupuncture treatment areas such as painless and non-invasive laser therapy over the conventional therapy has anticipated boosting the demand for acupuncture treatments over the forecast period.

The global acupuncture treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, application type, and end user.

On the basis of treatment type, the global acupuncture treatment market is segmented into:

Acupuncture needle treatment Disposable Needles Reusable Needles

Acupuncture laser treatment Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) Laser Semiconductor Source Helium Neon Light Source Carbon Source others



On the basis of application, the global acupuncture treatment market is segmented into:

Relaxation

Insomnia

Pain Management

Skin and Hair Care

Scar Management

Cold and Cough

Cancer Treatment

Others

On the basis of end user, the global acupuncture treatment market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Wellness Center

Specialty Clinics

Others

The global acupuncture treatment market is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance due to rising awareness of traditional Chinese medicine such as acupuncture as a primary health approach in the countries such as U.S., Germany, U.K. and other developed economies is the major factor, expected to propel the growth of the global acupuncture treatment market. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, obesity, and various disorders lead to health complications resulted to the increasing demand of acupuncture treatment and drives the growth of the global market. The acupuncture treatment also preserves strength and flexibility of the patient and protects cognitive health which is expected to boost the demand and drives the market growth in the long run. The emergence of technically advanced treatment type such as the use of laser devices as compared to conventional needles is also anticipated to bolster the growth of the global acupuncture treatment market during the forecast period.

However, the routine follow-up for the acupuncture treatment may not be possible for all patients and might hinder the growth of the global acupuncture treatment market during the forecast period. The high cost of treatment, adverse effects such as bleeding, pain, infection due to use of needles and no availability of insurance may hamper the demand of acupuncture treatments and restrain the growth of the global acupuncture treatment market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global acupuncture treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global acupuncture treatment market in terms of revenue and is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period due to high practice in the origin country and availability of treatment facilities for the same in the region. North America and Europe have also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global acupuncture treatment market followed by Asia Pacific. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global acupuncture treatment market and are expected to show a moderate growth during forecast period due to increasing acceptance and medical facilities.

Some of the market players in Acupuncture Treatment market globally include RJ Laser, Mectronic Medicale, MKW Lasersystem, Acupressure Health Care, Schwa Medico GmbH, Sedatelac, Sorisa, Physiomed Elektromedizin, Globus Italia, Erchonia, Fysiomed, Iskra Medical, Cymedics, Erchonia, and StarMed Tec GmbH, Seirin Corporation, Empecs Medical Co. Ltd., Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd., AcuMedic Ltd., Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd., AcuSupply Inc., 3B Scientific GmbH, Lhasa OMS, Inc., Asia Med GMbH, and Cogmedix, Inc.