Agarwood Essential Oil Market 2019 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Agarwood, also known as Aloeswood is one of the most precious, rare and most expensive essential oil in existence today. The production of resin can take many years in the wild, like a good wine. Due to its huge cost and extreme rarity in the wild, trees are now cultivated and the resin is actually created artificially and then extracted by water distillation. Agarwood plantations have been developed in a number of countries, such as Sri Lanka and Malyasia as commercial crops specially to produce agar wood essential oils. Agarwood essential oil has a religious, traditional as well as cultural uses in many parts of the world. Superior quality agar wood is one of the most costly raw material in the world which makes agar wood essential oils among the expensive essential oil available commercially.

Key demand of Agarwood Essential Oil is driven by innovative application in personal use and pharmaceutical industry. Increasing consumer preference for natural cosmetic products & high quality aromatic fragrances is driving the market growth. The rising popularity of agarwood essential oil in aromatherapy for therapeutic effects, is creating a huge demand worldwide.

The agar wood essential oils market is highly demandable, since the consumer are more inclined towards usage of safe ingredients. Scarcity of natural supply and the availability of chemical and synthetic substitutes can prove to be a threat for the agar wood essential oils market. Also the lack of proper regulatory support from government can further restrain agar wood essential oils market over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Agarwood Essential Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agarwood Essential Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ji’an Zhongxiang Natural Plants

Maruti Natural Fragrances

Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technique

Hoang Giang Agarwood Company Limited

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Agarwood Essential Oil

Organic Agarwood Essential Oil

Segment by Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Incense

Therapeutics

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Agarwood Essential Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agarwood Essential Oil

1.2 Agarwood Essential Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Agarwood Essential Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Natural Agarwood Essential Oil

1.2.3 Organic Agarwood Essential Oil

1.3 Agarwood Essential Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Agarwood Essential Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.3 Incense

1.3.4 Therapeutics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market Size

1.5.1 Global Agarwood Essential Oil Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Agarwood Essential Oil Production (2014-2025)

………… http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/agarwood-essential-oil-market-2019-global-top-players-share-trend-technology-growth-and-forecast-to-2025_342401.html



7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agarwood Essential Oil Business

7.1 Ji’an Zhongxiang Natural Plants

7.1.1 Ji’an Zhongxiang Natural Plants Agarwood Essential Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Agarwood Essential Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ji’an Zhongxiang Natural Plants Agarwood Essential Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Maruti Natural Fragrances

7.2.1 Maruti Natural Fragrances Agarwood Essential Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Agarwood Essential Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Maruti Natural Fragrances Agarwood Essential Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technique

7.3.1 Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technique Agarwood Essential Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Agarwood Essential Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technique Agarwood Essential Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hoang Giang Agarwood Company Limited

7.4.1 Hoang Giang Agarwood Company Limited Agarwood Essential Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Agarwood Essential Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hoang Giang Agarwood Company Limited Agarwood Essential Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……..CONTINUED

