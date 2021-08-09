Aircraft Seating Market analysis and forecast till 2022

The objective of the report is to provide the target audience with an in-depth analysis of the aircraft seating market in order to help them to take strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the aircraft seating market on a global and regional level. The study offers historic data of 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on value (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the aircraft seating market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of potential opportunities available for the aircraft seating manufacturers in the global market.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the aircraft seating market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the aircraft seating market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the aircraft seating market by segmenting the market based on aircraft type, seat class, component, and region. The aircraft type segment includes wide-body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, very large aircraft and regional transport aircraft. First, business, premium economy and economy are the seat class segments of this market. Based on the component, the global aircraft seating market is segmented into seat actuators, foams fittings and others. Analysis of all the segments have been based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

The key participants operating in the global aircraft seating market has been covered in the report with detailed competitive outlook. The key players included in this report are Zodiac Aerospace, B/E Aerospace Inc., Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH Co. Kg, Geven S.P.A, Aviointeriors S.P.A, Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd., Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Haeco Americas, Zim Flugsitz GmbH and Stelia Aerospace.

This report segments the global aircraft seating market as follows:

Global Aircraft Seating Market: Aircraft Type Analysis

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Global Aircraft Seating Market: Seat Class Analysis

First Class

Business Class

Premium Economy

Economy

Global Aircraft Seating Market: Component Analysis

Seat Actuators

Foams Fittings

Others

Global Aircraft Seating Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

