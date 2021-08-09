Akt/Protein Kinase B (PKB) Inhibitors to Witness Significant Growth due to Positive Clinical Results in the Coming Years | Top Key Players Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Novartis, Denovo Biopharma, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Astex Therapeutics, ArQule

According to a new research report “Akt/Protein Kinase B (PKB) Inhibitors – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments” published by Pharma Proff Akt/PKB inhibitors therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 23 therapeutic candidates.

Akt plays a critical role in the regulation of cell’s apoptotic pathway and it is being studied extensively for targeting cancerous cells. Akt inhibitors are therapeutics that obstruct the Akt pathways or Akt enzyme, which play a key role in proliferation of solid tumors or cancer cells. Akt are composed of various AGC kinases present in the cells that have hydrophobic motif at the c-terminus of their catalytic core.

According to the research findings, majority of the drug candidates in the pipeline are being developed to be administered by the oral route. It has been observed that oral route of medications is convenient; available in delayed or rapid release formulation; provides improved patient’s compliance; less risk of systemic infections; and has inexpensive nature. Akt inhibitors through oral route of administration have shown positive results in the clinical studies.

The companies who are developing Akt/PKB inhibitors for the treatment of various chronic diseases have shown positive clinical results in the various phases of drug development. For instance, in June 2018, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. announced the interim results of Phase II study (LOTUS) for the drug candidate, ipatasertib, that showed improvement in patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) toward overall survival (OS). This result was presented in the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting, held in the U.S. The Phase II LOTUS study showed an increase in OS up to 23.1 months (median) in interventional study, as compared to 18.4 months (median) in placebo study.

Some of the key players involved in the development of Akt/PKB inhibitors include F. Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly & Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Denovo Biopharma LLC, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astex Pharmaceuticals, ArQule Inc., Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Oneness Biotech Co. Ltd.

