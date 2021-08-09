Anti Fog Additives Market Display Significant Growth by 2025

Anti-fog Additives Market: Introduction

Fog is essentially the formation of water droplets over a transparent surface which often leads to a decrease in visibility of the surface. The condensation of water droplets leads to formation of fog. Chemicals used for prevention of this situation are known as anti-fog additives. These chemicals prevent the condensation of water droplets over any surface. Anti-fog additives are used for transparent surfaces, such as optical applications and glass and clear plastic packaging. Nowadays, anti-fog additives are mainly used in plastic additives where they find large applications in food packaging and agriculture applications. Anti-fog additives are mostly non-ionic surfactants that are added in film producers in the form of master batches or concentrates. Anti-fog additives act as surface activators that help in decreasing the surface tension of the water droplets by spreading the droplets evenly over the surface and thereby, increasing the visibility. Anti-fog additives can be applied internally as well as as external coatings. Application of anti-fog additives in the food packaging industry helps in increasing the aesthetic appeal alongside increasing the shelf life of products. In agricultural applications, anti-fog additives act as a shield which reduce water dripping and improve the light transmission rate, ultimately increasing the crop yield. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned advantages of anti-fog additives, they are widely used and the global anti-fog additives market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.

Anti-fog Additives Market: Dynamics

Anti-fog additives increase visibility alongside increasing the protection around food content. Nowadays, owing to the gradual shift in the lifestyle of consumers, the demand for packaged food in on the rise. The current boom in the food and packaging industry is expected to further impact the anti-fog market positively. Apart from the food and packaging industry, anti-fog additives are being increasingly used in optical glasses, automobile applications and mirrors, which is further expected to propel their demand. Lower production cost of anti-fog additives is yet another significant factor that may positively impact the sales of anti-fog additives over the forecast period. Also, growing adoption of sophisticated techniques for improving crop yield in the agriculture industry would propel the demand for anti-fog additives over the forecast period.

In case of usage of anti-fog additives in food products packaging, stringent regulations regarding its usage according to food type and climatic conditions is one of the significant factors that might hamper the growth of the anti-fog additives market over the forecast period. Furthermore, anti-fog additives must be FDA approved for usage in the food industry.

Anti-fog additives are widely used in agriculture and food packaging industry. Also, anti-fog additives used in these industries require specifically desired properties, such as high durability in agriculture applications and variable temperature sustainability range in food applications. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on increasing the quality of products, which is one of the ongoing key trends in the anti-fog additives market.

Anti-fog Additives Market: Segmentation

The global anti-fog additives market can be segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of product type, the global anti-fog additives market can be segmented into Glycerol ester, Sorbitan ester, Ethoxylated sorbitan ester, Polyglycerol ester, Ethoxylated alkylamine ester, Polyoxyethylene esters and others. On the basis of application, the global anti-fog additives market can be segmented into food packaging and agriculture applications.

Anti-fog Additives Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to record significant growth in the anti-fog additives market over the forecast period. Growing disposable income in the region along with the ongoing boom in the food and packaging is anticipated to fuel this growth. Furthermore, changing consumer practices and increasing adoption of advanced agricultural practices is further expected to drive the demand for anti-fog additives in the region. North America is anticipated to record steady growth over the forecast period. High penetration of food and packaging industry and adoption of sophisticated agricultural practices in North America and Europe is expected to further drive the demand for anti-fog additives market. The anti-fog additives market is in a growing stage in Latin America and Middle East & Africa and is expected to record relatively slow but steady growth over the forecast period.

Anti-fog Additives Market: Key Players

