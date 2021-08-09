Auto Leasing Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The car rental & leasing industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 52 percent share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Avis Budget Group, Inc., are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brands—Enterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.

The worldwide market for Auto Leasing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 86100 million US$ in 2024, from 62300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Auto Leasing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt

ALD Automotive

Movida

CAR Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Short-term rental

Long-term rental

Finance leasing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Airport

Off-airport

