Automotive Drivetrain Market 2025: Top Key Players JTEKT Corporation, Magna International Inc.

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market: MarketIntroduction

A drivetrain is a group of components that provides power to the driving wheels. The major function of the drivetrain is to couple the engine that produces the power to driving wheels that consume this mechanical power. The precise component of the drivetrain varies according to the type of vehicle. For instance, the manual transmission car, automatic transmission car, front-wheel drive car, four-wheel drive off-road vehicle are the various types of vehicles available in the market.

Better vehicle control in unfavorable terrains is expected to increase the demand for automotive drivetrains. For instance, in countries such as U.S., Canada, and Germany, the roads are frequently covered with snow; therefore the vehicle requires extra grip and better traction to be sufficiently under the control of the driver.

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market: Market Dynamics

The primary driver of the market is the growing demand for comfort and safety in vehicles. Moreover. the increase in the vehicle production is another major driver for the automotive drivetrain market during the forecast period. For instance, The countries in APEJ such as China, India, and South Korea are the leading countries in terms of vehicle production. The market for front wheel drive vehicles have a larger share in the APEJ market, however, the rear wheel drive and the all-wheel drive vehicle are also growing at a steady rate, thus enhancing the sales for automotive drivetrain market.

The increasing usage of electric vehicles is also further expected to enhance the sales for the automotive drivetrain. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, one million electric cars were sold in 2015. The ambitious targets and policy support have reduced the vehicle costs and have also extended the vehicle range.

However, the key factor restraining the growth of automotive drivetrain is the high adoption and maintenance cost of vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive vehicle. Further, the cost of all-wheel drive systems is costlier compared to conventional front wheel drive and rear wheel drive system. Moreover, the all-wheel drive systems include additional components such as driveshaft, transfer cases, and locking hubs.

Automotive Drivetrain: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the vehicle type, the global automotive drivetrain market can be segmented into:

Vehicle Type Passenger cars Light Commercial Vehicle(LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicle(HCV) Trucks Buses Electric Vehicle Type Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-in-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



On the basis of drive type, the global automotive drivetrain market can be segmented into:

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicle

Front Wheel drive (FWD)

Rear-wheel Drive (RWD)

On the basis of engine location, the automotive drivetrain market can be further segmented into:

Rear Engine

Front Engine

On the basis of transmission, the global automotive drivetrain market can be further segmented into:

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Continuous Variable Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Dual-Clutch Transmission

Automotive Drivetrain Market: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for automotive drivetrain market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. Automotive drivetrain witnesses a high demand in APEJ because of the high investments in the region. Changing consumer perceptions in this region boost the growth of the market. Moreover, the automotive drivetrain market is expected to grow significantly in terms of revenue in North America and Europe region

Automotive Drivetrain: Market Players

The market players in Automotive Drivetrain Market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler Group, Showa Corporation, ZF TRW, GKN plc, JTEKT Corporation, Magna International Inc., Dana Holding Corporation, and American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.