Barrier Materials 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.20% and Forecast to 2023

Performance additives are chemical substances added to materials, such as plastic, paints, rubber, and others to enhance their performance. Barrier materials are those additives that prevent the penetration of small atmospheric and molecular gases such as volatile flavor nitrogen compounds, carbon dioxide, oxygen, water vapor, and aromatic compounds into the packaging material. Various advantages of barrier materials are as follows: high level of chemical and thermal stability, transparency of material, resistance against bending, processing under normal reaction conditions, suitable for roll-to-roll manufacturing, large processing time barrier materials are popularly used in numerous applications due to their excellent performance and properties such as extended shelf life and high thermal stability against gases, water vapor, and aromas.

The analysts forecast the global barrier materials market to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global barrier materials market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of barrier materials.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Barrier Materials Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Asahi Kasei

• DowDuPont

• KURARAY

• KUREHA CORPORATION

• Solvay

• TEIJIN

Other prominent vendors

• NIPPON GOHSEI

• Chang Chun Group

• Juhua Group

• Dhunseri Petrochem Limited

Market driver

• Rising demand for barrier materials by major end-user industries

Market trend

• Mergers and acquisitions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Segmentation by type

• Comparison by type

• Global barrier materials market by PVDC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global barrier materials market by EVOH – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global barrier materials market by PEN – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global barrier materials market by others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global barrier materials market by food and beverages – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global barrier materials market by pharmaceuticals – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global barrier materials market by cosmetics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global barrier materials market by agriculture – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global barrier materials market by others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Barrier materials market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Barrier materials market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Barrier materials market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

• Mergers and acquisitions

• Bio-based barrier materials helping market growth

• Product innovation and R&D on barrier materials

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

• Key vendors

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Asahi Kasei

• DowDuPont

• KURARAY

• KUREHA CORPORATION

• Solvay

• TEIJIN

..…..Continued

