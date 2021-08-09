Biobanking Services Market by Biobank Type, Sample Type, Service Type, Ownership, Application, End User, Geography – Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014–2024

The global biobanking services market is expected to broaden during the forecast period, mainly on account of growing prevalence of chronic diseases, use of blood biomarkers in early detection of various types of cancersincreasing genomic research activities for studying diseases, growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborns, surging government and private funding to support regenerative medicine research, and growing need for cost-effective drug discovery and development.

Based on application, the biobanking services market is classified into regenerative medicine, clinical research, and clinical diagnostics. Biobanking services play an integral role in advancing biomedical research, through the collection and preservation of biological samples, such as blood, tissues, and nucleic acids, which are then made available for use in research. Biobanks have become an important resource in medical research to discover disease-relevant biomarkers that are used for diagnosis, prognosis, and prediction of drug responses for various diseases.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/biobanking-services-market/report-sample

Growing occurrence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases; and use of blood biomarkers in early detection of various types of cancers are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the biobanking services market. According to the Canadian Cancer Statistics Report, 2016, the number of Canadians living with, or in remission from blood cancer had increased by 25% for the period 2014–2016.

Furthermore, advancement in regenerative therapies and rising demand for disease-specific bio samples, especially tumor cells to accelerate precision medicine research, are also expected to propel the biobanking services market growth over the forecast period. The growing government funding for supporting regenerative therapies and personalized medicine will also provide an up thrust in the biobanking services industry. For instance, in 2015, to usher the development of personalized medicines in the U.S., President Obama announced the launch of the Precision Medicine Initiative, which was worth $215 million.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=biobanking-services-market

Major challenges in biobanking operations include sustainability, cost constraints, limited access, and information sharing. Some countries have strict regulatory guidelines, which would eventually hinder the growth of the biobanking services market in the future. Furthermore, ethical and legal issues related to biobanking provoke concerns on privacy, research ethics, and medical ethics, which would also restrict the market growth.

Competition is observed within for-profit biobanks that provide open access to researchers and hospitals. Also, increase in efforts undertaken by life sciences companies for collaboration with biobanks to support life science research programs, which would further boost the market growth.

Some major key players in the global biobanking services market include Alpha Cord Inc., Autogen Inc., BioCision, Biokryo GmbH, BioLife Solutions Inc., Biomatrica Inc., BioStorage Technologies Inc., Cells4Life Ltd. and Cryo Bio System.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook