Building Information Modeling Software Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Buildertrend , Procore , STACK Takeoff & Estimating , PlanSwift , eSUB and Forecast to 2023

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Building Information Modeling Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Building Information Modeling Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The recent rise and adoption of modern approach in the construction industry is fueling the growth of building information modelling market. The product not only provides accurate results but also reduces the expenses making it more appealing for the companies. The market is expected to accelerate in the forecast period owing to its reliability as governments across several countries are making its usage a compulsion for the organizations.

Asia Pacific is considered as the most attractive market in the forecast period. This is due to increasing infrastructural projects to boost deployment of BIM for bridges, roads, and highways construction. Adoption of BIM among contractors is also anticipated to surge considerably in the forthcoming years. However, the government initiatives to ease the business regulations in countries like India is also further accelerating the market. In October 2017, Aecom a Hong Kong based company is rolled out a programme across the Asia-Pacific region to train all its architects, engineers, designers, planners in BIM within two years.

The global Building Information Modeling Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Building Information Modeling Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Buildertrend

Procore

STACK Takeoff & Estimating

PlanSwift

eSUB

Roots

CMiC

Sage Estimating (formerly Sage Timberline Estimating)

ProContractor

PMWeb

FastPIPE & FastDUCT

ProjectStream 365

eTakeoff

QuickBooks Enterprise

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud

On-Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Institutional

Industrial

Infrastructural

