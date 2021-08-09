Clot Management Devices Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth and Challenges of the Key Industry Players

In the global clot management devices market, a trend of increasing usage of percutaneous procedures for clot management has been observed. Clot management refers to the treatment of patients with blood clots, such as pulmonary embolism, arterial blood clots and deep vein thrombosis. Blood clot or thrombus is formed by platelets and fibrin in blood to stop bleeding from injured blood vessels. However, sometimes a blood clot is formed inside a blood vessel even though when it is not required. This may lead to serious medical consequences, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. There are several risk-leading factors, such as smoking, certain surgeries, inherited blood clotting diseases, pregnancy, immobility, high cholesterol level and certain heart diseases, which may cause blood clots.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global clot management devices market are increasing healthcare expenditure, aging population, increasing compliance for minimally invasive surgeries, and growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the technological advancements and high investments for the development and manufacturing of clot management devices are fueling the growth of the global clot management devices market. However, high cost of clot management devices, complications associated with the usage of these devices, increasing usage of anticoagulant therapy and stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of clot management devices are some of the factors, restraining the growth of the global market to some extent.

Geographically, North America leads the global clot management devices market due to the high healthcare expenditure, aging population, increasing healthcare provider’s compliance for percutaneous thrombectomy devices and high prevalence of heart attacks and stroke. In addition, the technological advancements and high investment by major players for the development of clot management devices are fueling the growth of the clot management devices market in North America. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global clot management devices market, owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and high prevalence of heart diseases. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific clot management devices market is growing rapidly due increasing research and development activities, growing adoption of percutaneous devices among patients and healthcare providers, and presence of large number of patients suffering from hemostasis disorders in emerging economies, such as India and China.

The key players operating in the global clot management devices market are Applied Medical Resources Corporation, EKOS Corporation (a BTG International group company), St. Jude Medical Inc., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Volcano Corporation, AngioDynamics, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sorin Group, Bayer AG, Abbott, Stryker and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

