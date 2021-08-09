Cloud Microservices Market In-Depth Analysis and Growth Prospects 2025 – Oracle, Infosys, CA Technologies, Syntel, IBM, NGINX, Microsoft, SmartBear Software, Salesforce, RapidValue Solutions and Others
Global Cloud Microservices Market to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2025.
Global Cloud Microservices Market valued approximately USD 450.68 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.67% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are consumer-oriented business, digital revolutions, and propagation of the microservices architecture. The compliance and security concerns are a few of the key restraints to overcome for the major manufacturers. Microservices are an architectural methodology to create cloud applications. Here each application is built as a set of services and each is run in its own processes and each service communicates through application programming interfaces (API).
Global Cloud Microservices Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, and End-Use Industry. The Platform subsegment of Component segment is forecasted is expected to dominate in terms of market share while Hybrid Cloud subsegment of Deployment segment is forecasted to grow with highest CAGR throughout the period of 2018-2025. Whereas the IT & IT Enabled Services (ITES) subsegment is anticipated to grow with the substantially highest annual rate in the End-Use Industry segment of the market.
The regional analysis of Global Cloud Microservices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to be the leading region across the world in terms of market share size. Whereas, Asia Pacific region, owing to rising espousal of Cloud Microservices in countries such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
Leading Cloud Microservices Market Players
Oracle
Infosys
CA Technologies
Syntel
IBM
NGINX
Microsoft
SmartBear Software
Salesforce
RapidValue Solutions
Pivotal Software
Marlabs
Kontena
RoboMQ
Macaw Software
OpenLegacy
Unifyed
Idexcel
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Weaveworks
The objective of the study is t- define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and t- forecast the values t- the coming eight years. The report is designed t- incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report als- caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall als- incorporate available opportunities in micr- markets for stakeholders t- invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:
By Component:
Platform
Services
By Deployment:
Hybrid
Private
Public
By Organization Size:
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprise
By End-Use Industry:
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Retail & eCommerce
IT & IT Enabled Services (ITES)
Telecom
Media & Entertainment
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Global Cloud Microservices Market – Regional and Geographical Segment
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Middle East & Africa
India
South America
Others
