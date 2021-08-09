Global Data Discovery Software Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Data Discovery Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 99 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report focuses on the global Data Discovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Discovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Information Builders

TARGIT

TIBCO Software

Oracle

CA Technologies

Ground Labs

ControlCase

Pitney Bowes

Spirion

comForte

MENTIS



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822629-global-data-discovery-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-Based

Installed

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Organization

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3822629-global-data-discovery-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Discovery Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Web-Based

1.4.3 Installed

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Discovery Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Organization

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/data-discovery-software-market-2019-global-share-demand-trend-technology-growth-and-forecast-to-2025-2019-03-14

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Information Builders

12.1.1 Information Builders Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Discovery Software Introduction

12.1.4 Information Builders Revenue in Data Discovery Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Information Builders Recent Development

12.2 TARGIT

12.2.1 TARGIT Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Discovery Software Introduction

12.2.4 TARGIT Revenue in Data Discovery Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 TARGIT Recent Development

12.3 TIBCO Software

12.3.1 TIBCO Software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Discovery Software Introduction

12.3.4 TIBCO Software Revenue in Data Discovery Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 TIBCO Software Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Discovery Software Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Data Discovery Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 CA Technologies

12.5.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Discovery Software Introduction

12.5.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Data Discovery Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Ground Labs

12.6.1 Ground Labs Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Discovery Software Introduction

12.6.4 Ground Labs Revenue in Data Discovery Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Ground Labs Recent Development

12.7 ControlCase

12.7.1 ControlCase Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Discovery Software Introduction

12.7.4 ControlCase Revenue in Data Discovery Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ControlCase Recent Development

……..CONTINUED



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com