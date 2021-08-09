Data Protection as a Service Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the the revenue generated from the fee charged for licenses, consulting, and annual maintenance of the software.

Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/676792-global-data-protection-as-a-service-market-2016-2020

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amazon

• HP

• IBM

• Veritas Technologies

• Commvault

• EMC

Other prominent vendors

• Acronis

• Asigra

• Backblaze

• CA Technology

• Carbonite

• Cisco

• Datalink

• Fujitsu

• Google

• Hexistor

• iDrive

• Barracuda Networks

• Iron Mountain

• ITC Infotech

• KeepItSafe

• Microsoft

• Nasuni

• NetApp

• Proact

• Quantum

• Rackspace

• Seagate

• Skyvia

• SugarSync

• Symantec

• Symform

• Zetta

Market driver

• Governance, risk, and compliance requirements for storage

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• IT system complicacy and latency issues

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increased need for data backups and archiving

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/676792-global-data-protection-as-a-service-market-2016-2020

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Geographical information

• Vendor selection

• End-users

• Summation errors

• Currency exchange rates

• Target audience

• Recommended reading

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Introduction to DPaaS

• BaaS

• DRaaS

• STaaS

PART 05: Architecture of DPaaS

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global DPaaS market by application

• Global BaaS market

• Global DRaaS market

• Global STaaS market

08: Geographical segmentation

• Global DPaaS market by geography

PART 09: Buying Criteria

PART 10: Market drivers

• Growing concerns regarding data loss

• High cost of deploying disaster recovery

• Increased need for data backups and archiving

• Governance, risk, and compliance requirements for storage

PART 11: Impact of drivers

12: Market challenges

• Cloud data security issues

• Ambiguity in selecting vendors

• IT system complicacy and latency issues

• Increasing hidden costs of cloud-based storage

• Complexity of cloud DPaaS deployment

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

• Increasing demand for cloud-based disaster recovery and backup for virtual machines

• Convergence of backup services and recovery

• Emergence of virtualization of storage devices and servers

PART 15: Five forces model

PART 16: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Cloud storage costs

• Key news

PART 17: Key vendor profiles

• Top-vendor offerings

• Vendor profiles

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)