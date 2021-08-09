Data Protection as a Service Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the the revenue generated from the fee charged for licenses, consulting, and annual maintenance of the software.
Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/676792-global-data-protection-as-a-service-market-2016-2020
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Amazon
• HP
• IBM
• Veritas Technologies
• Commvault
• EMC
Other prominent vendors
• Acronis
• Asigra
• Backblaze
• CA Technology
• Carbonite
• Cisco
• Datalink
• Fujitsu
• Google
• Hexistor
• iDrive
• Barracuda Networks
• Iron Mountain
• ITC Infotech
• KeepItSafe
• Microsoft
• Nasuni
• NetApp
• Proact
• Quantum
• Rackspace
• Seagate
• Skyvia
• SugarSync
• Symantec
• Symform
• Zetta
Market driver
• Governance, risk, and compliance requirements for storage
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• IT system complicacy and latency issues
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increased need for data backups and archiving
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/676792-global-data-protection-as-a-service-market-2016-2020
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Geographical information
• Vendor selection
• End-users
• Summation errors
• Currency exchange rates
• Target audience
• Recommended reading
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Introduction to DPaaS
• BaaS
• DRaaS
• STaaS
PART 05: Architecture of DPaaS
PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global DPaaS market by application
• Global BaaS market
• Global DRaaS market
• Global STaaS market
08: Geographical segmentation
• Global DPaaS market by geography
PART 09: Buying Criteria
PART 10: Market drivers
• Growing concerns regarding data loss
• High cost of deploying disaster recovery
• Increased need for data backups and archiving
• Governance, risk, and compliance requirements for storage
PART 11: Impact of drivers
12: Market challenges
• Cloud data security issues
• Ambiguity in selecting vendors
• IT system complicacy and latency issues
• Increasing hidden costs of cloud-based storage
• Complexity of cloud DPaaS deployment
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
• Increasing demand for cloud-based disaster recovery and backup for virtual machines
• Convergence of backup services and recovery
• Emergence of virtualization of storage devices and servers
PART 15: Five forces model
PART 16: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Cloud storage costs
• Key news
PART 17: Key vendor profiles
• Top-vendor offerings
• Vendor profiles
……..CONTINUED
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)