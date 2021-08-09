Diabetic Nephropathy Market Assesses the Future Impact of the Propellants, Potential Demands and Restraints on the Market

The increase in research and development funds for drug discovery followed by growing awareness of kidney-related disorders, and diabetes are the major factors driving the expansion of the global diabetic nephropathy market.

Globally, many programs are organized by the American Diabetes Association to prevent diabetes, create awareness among vulnerable populations, and ensure that all patients with diabetes are able to get the best care, information and treatment about diabetes management. Thus, the increased awareness about diabetic nephropathy drugs is a new trend that is expected to influence the growth of the global diabetic nephropathy market during the forecast period.

On the basis of mode of treatment, the global diabetic nephropathy market is segmented into disease modifying therapies and others. Disease modifying therapies is further categorized into diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, antioxidant inflammation modulator, angiotensin receptor blockers, renin inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, connective tissue growth factor inhibitors, monocyte chemoattractant proteins inhibitor, G protein-coupled receptors and endothelin (a receptor antagonist).

Lack of complete therapeutic management for diabetic nephropathy, longer approval time for drugs as well as, harsh regulatory requirements are hampering the market growth of global diabetes nephropathy market.

Some of the major competitors in the global diabetic nephropathy market are Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

