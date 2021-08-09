Diabetic Retinopathy Market Comprehensive Review of its Applications Growth Opportunities and Future Prospects

Diabetic retinopathy refers to an eye disorder that damages or harms the blood vessels of the retina. Diabetic retinopathy can cause permanent blindness. Chronic diabetes is a major root of diabetic retinopathy.

High glucose level in the blood can damage blood vessels in the retina. Diabetic retinopathy can also cause diabetic macular edema: a medical condition led to the leakage of fluid from the previously injured blood vessels or minute or delicate blood vessels near the back of the eye, this disease can result in inflammation near the eye and blurred vision.

The treatment procedure of diabetic retinopathy depends on the various stages of diabetic retinopathy. It is one of the most dominant reasons of blindness in U.S adults. According to WHO, about 347 million patients were suffering from diabetes globally as of 2012, and among those 347 million patients 11% of those were effected from diabetic retinopathy. In the U.S. alone, there were 4.1 million people were impacted from the diabetic retinopathy as of 2012.

Europe was the second largest market of diabetic retinopathy in 2014, the large population of baby boomers in Europe is one of the dominate growth factors for the diabetic retinopathy market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth over the next five years. The lucrative growth of the diabetic retinopathy market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the presence of a large number of diabetic patients in India and China. Moreover, growing health awareness coupled with rising expenditure on healthcare services is also fueling the diabetic retinopathy market in this region. Country wise the U.S. is the largest market of diabetic retinopathy in North America. Germany, Spain, Italy, U.K and France are some of the major diabetic retinopathy market in Europe. China, Japan, India are some of the major market diabetic retinopathy in Asia Pacific region. Under Rest of the World section Brazil is the largest market of diabetic retinopathy.

Some of the major players operating in the global diabetic retinopathy market include, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Alimera Sciences Inc., Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, iCo Therapeutics Inc., Lupin Ltd., Parexel International Corp., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Thrombogenics NV, and Vitreoretinal Technologies Inc.

