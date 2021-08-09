Dialysis Market Outlook – Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

The dialysis market is broadly classified into two major systems, namely hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis is further categorized as conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis, and peritoneal dialysis is bifurcated as continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). The adoption of hemodialysis is more as compared to peritoneal dialysis due to the less awareness about peritoneal dialysis. Among the end users, in 2016 in-center dialysis held the largest share of the market in comparison to home dialysis. The preference of in-center over home dialysis is attributed to the fact that in-center dialysis is performed in hospitals and independent centers under clinical supervision.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/dialysis-market/report-sample

The risk and complications associated with the dialysis, stringent regulatory policies for approval and manufacturing of dialysis products, and unfavourable reimbursement policies act as major barriers in the growth of the dialysis market.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has various stringent regulatory guidelines for the safe usage of the dialysis products involved with its quality assurance. JCAHO 10-step process for monitoring and evaluation, and the Smith-Marker “unit-based quality assurance model” are few of the guidelines provided by USFDA for the safe usage of the dialysis products. These complex regulations delay the approval of products and thus, are restraint for the growth of the dialysis market.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=dialysis-market

The key trend witnessed in the dialysis market globally, is the rising acceptance of peritoneal dialysis treatment, due to its product portability and convenience of in house usage. The peritoneal dialysis can be done easily at home and sometimes can be done while sleeping. This has led the key players to focus and manufacture product range under the peritoneal dialysis treatment section and also increases the opportunity to develop enhanced products. Thus, patients are increasingly adopting the peritoneal dialysis and it is expected to grow faster as compared to the hemodialysis during forecast period. The untapped markets in the developing economies, and the increasing number of dialysis centers are creating ample opportunities for the growth of the overall dialysis market.

Some of the key players in the dialysis market across the globe are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Medicators, Inc., NxStage Medical, Inc., Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, Nipro Corporation, and Baxter International, Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook