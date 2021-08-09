Digital Diabetes Management Market Influential Trends with Key Highlights 2025 – Medtronic PLC, Hoffmann-La Roche, Dexcom, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag., Abbott Laboratories, Braun Melsungen AG and Others

digital diabetes management market are rising prevalence of diabetes coupled with the changing lifestyles that results in to unhealthy dietary habits and patterns. According the Health Metrics – American Heart Association, in 2010 the prevalence of diabetes for adults was recorded to be 6.4% globally. This is expected to increase and reach up to 7.7% by the end of 2030, across the globe. Similarly, as per the MRC United Kingdom 2015, the estimated diabetes prevalence for adults between age group of 20-79 worldwide was around 387 million in 2014 which is estimated to reach around 592 million people by 2023. As a result, people suffering from diabetes are prone to nerve damages which are expected to boost the growth of the digital diabetes management market during the forecast period of 2018-2025. Furthermore, increasing diabetes related health expenditure in emerging countries offers lucrative growth prospects for the digital diabetes management market across the globe. However, high cost associated with devices along with the low penetration rate are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/92050/

Global digital diabetes management market to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2025.

Global Digital diabetes management Market valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise solutions for diabetes management and increasing penetration of digital platforms are some key trends supplementing the growth of the global digital diabetes management market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Leading Digital diabetes management Market Players

Medtronic PLC

Hoffmann-La Roche

Dexcom, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag.

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Tidepool

Glooko, Inc.

Lifescan, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Agamatrix, Inc.

On the basis of segmentation, the digital diabetes management market is segmented into product & services, type and end-user. The product segment of global digital diabetes management market is classified into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms and services. The type segment of global digital diabetes management market includes handheld devices and wearable devices of which wearable devices dominates the market owing to the growing adoption if smart insulin pumps and technological advancements. Based on end-user segment, the market is diversified into Self/Home Healthcare, Hospitals & Specialty Diabetes Clinics and academic & research institutes of which self/home healthcare segment hold the leading position owing to the shift towards home care and self-management of diabetes.

The regional analysis of digital diabetes management market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in Digital diabetes management market owing to the growing demand for technologically advanced solution such as closed-loop systems, favorable reimbursement policies and government efforts to promote digital health. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and services in rural areas.

Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/92050/

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Product and Services:

Devices

Smart Insulin Pens

Smart Glucose Meters

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Smart Insulin Pumps/Closed Loop Systems & Smart Insulin Patches

Digital Diabetes management apps

Weight & Diet Management Apps

Diabetes & Blood Glucose Tracking Apps

Data Management Software and Platforms

Services

By Type:

Handheld devices

Wearable devices

By End-user:

Self/Home Healthcare

Hospitals & Specialty Diabetes Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Digital diabetes management Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/92050/global-digital-diabetes-management-market-size-study-by-product-and-services-devices-digital-diabetes-management-apps-data-management-software-and-platforms-and-services-type-handheld-devices-and-wearable-devices-end-user-selfhome-healthcare-hospitals-specialty-diabetes-clinics-and-academic-research-institutes-and-regional-forecasts-2018-2025

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]