Digital Textile Printing Machine Global Challenges, Size, Status, Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2018 – 2023

Digital textile printing machines are the latest innovation in textile printing and fill the gap between demand and supply that traditional machines are unable to close. Digital printers enable uninterrupted printing, cost-effective production, design versatility and high reliability.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digital Textile Printing Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Digital Textile Printing Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Durst Group

Electronics for Imaging (EFI)

Konica Minolta

Kornit Digital

Mimaki

ROQ International

Sawgrass Technologies

Seiko Epson

SPG Prints

M&R

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Direct-to-garment

Direct-to-fabric

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Clothing & Apparel

Home Furnishing

Advertisement

Others

