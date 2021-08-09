Dryer Sheets Market Segmentation, Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints and Technology

Dryer Sheets Market Outlook

Nowadays, scents have become an essential part of cleanliness. When consumers purchase household cleaning products, the pleasant fragrance of the product is a top priority for them. Therefore, various companies in the dryer sheets market have focused on research and development activities to develop innovative formulas for unique scents in dryer sheets. Dryer sheets provide fabrics a wearable softness and excellent fragrance. Dryer sheets are used as cationic surfactants that help in keeping the fabric soft and remove static cling by forming an electrically conductive chemical layer. Thus, they improve the longevity of the fabric. Dryer sheets are also placed in suitcases, bags, drawers, and washing machines when clothes are being washed, for a light and refreshing scent. Dryer sheets are used to remove dust from the surface of computer screens and window blinds.

Reasons for Covering the Dryer Sheets Market Title

Nowadays, washing machines have become an essential household asset globally. Thus, companies in the laundry care market are introducing innovative solutions such as dryer sheets that are compatible with washing machines and offer brilliant laundry results. Prominent players in the dryer sheets market are also adopting new marketing strategies to influence the buying behavior of consumers. New dryer sheets with innovative features and marketing campaigns for consumer awareness are the factors influencing the growth of the dryer sheets market in the near future. Additionally, there is a growing demand for fabric softeners such as dryer sheets that provide a positive charge and thus, remove the static cling in the clothes and offer a fresh scent. Also, the growing demand for long-lasting dryer sheets with biodegradability features that enhance the lifespan of fabric, reduce the formation of wrinkles, and others are some other factors fueling the growth of the dryer sheets market during the forecast period. However, scented laundry care products such as dryer sheets, contain carcinogens that potentially increase the risk of cancer. This factor may hamper the growth of the dryer sheets market in the near future.

Global Dryer Sheets: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the pack, the global dryer sheets market has been segmented as –

10 to 50 Pieces

50 to 100 Pieces

100 to 150 Pieces

150 and Above

On the basis of the price range, the global dryer sheets market has been segmented as –

Low

Medium

High

On the basis of sales channel, the global dryer sheets market has been segmented as –

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Independent Small Stores

Others

Global Dryer Sheets Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global dryer sheets market are S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Seventh Generation, Inc., LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Malco Products, Inc., Woolzies Home Essentials, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Golrang Industrial Group, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and others.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Global Dryer Sheets Market: Key Developments

In May 2018, Procter & Gamble Co. started manufacturing of Bounce dryer sheets at its new US$ 50 Mn plant in West Virginia to meet the growing consumer demand for dryer sheets.

Opportunities for Global Dryer Sheets Market Participants

Marketers in the dryer sheets market are focusing on expanding their presence through various digital marketing campaigns and social media platforms in a more distinguishing manner to target the right audience attributed to the growth of the dryer sheets market in the near future. For instance, various dryer sheets companies have developed their online presence across websites and different social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Instagram, and many more to connect directly to customers and conduct their business virtually. Moreover, innovative packaging plays an essential role in communicating with consumers, as colors, typefaces, images, and materials create an emotional connection with consumers. Innovative convenience features associated with packaging such as ease of opening, resealability, portability, and one-handed use are accelerating the growth of the dryer sheets market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, pack size, price range & sales channel.

