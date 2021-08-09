Electric Massagers Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Drivers & Restraints, Opportunities and Future Developments by 2028

Electric Massagers Market Outlook

Nowadays, health activities are gaining popularity, with the primary emphasis on self-help and alternative health practices owing to rise in the busy schedule and changing lifestyle worldwide. Massage therapy is one such approach which is proliferating rapidly. This form of treatment includes hands-on techniques to improve blood circulation, reduce stress, relieve anxiety, promote muscle relaxation, and various other health benefits. Electric massagers are one such product that applies vibration to the surface of the skin as a means of alleviating pains and strains as well as stimulating relaxation. Electric massagers help to minimize the aches and pains on neck, shoulder, joints, back, and other parts of the body. In the market, the majority of electric massagers tend to be either battery operated or wired to improve the overall performance of the product. Now, consumers are using electric massagers on a daily basis, or after work & sports activities as relaxation therapy.

Reasons for Covering Electric Massagers Market Title

The rise in a number of spas, growing popularity of leisure, beauty, and health activities, speedily accelerating miniaturization of electronic devices are the factors influencing the growth of the electric massagers market in the near future. Additionally, expanding advanced technology, frequently launch of novel products, and increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of electric massagers coupled with rapidly growing use for handheld electronic devices are some other factors fueling the growth of the electric massagers market during the forecast period. However, availability of non-electric massagers and adverse effects associated with electric massagers such as shock, possible stroke, and worsening effect may hamper the electric massagers’ market growth in the near future. Also, some consumers perceive electric massagers are as a luxury product to promote relaxation or to treat a specific injury are some of the factors which may hinder to the growth of electric massagers market.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8290

Global Electric Massagers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global electric massagers market has been segmented as –

Back & Body Massagers

Leg & Foot Massagers

Neck & Shoulder Massagers

Head Massagers

Others

On the basis of end-user, the global electric massagers market has been segmented as –

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of sales channel, the global electric massagers market has been segmented as –

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Independent Stores

Online Retailer

Global Electric Massagers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global electric massagers market are Panasonic Corporation, MedMassager, Joicom Corporation, Shenzhen Relcare Electronics, LURACO Technologies Corporation, Dr. Physio, Omron Corporation, Medisana GmbH, and others.

Growing demand for electronic products that combines aromatherapy and heat to promote relaxation coupled with a rise in the potential application of electric massagers for treating nervous irritability, other stress-related problems such as insomnia and headaches are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global electric massagers market. Moreover, consumers in the developing countries are now becoming more exposed to the concept of leisure therapy as well as treating their symptoms of pains and strains as an alternative to the medicines is attributed to the growth of electric massagers market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8290

Opportunities for Global Electric Massagers Market Participants

Nowadays, people are more concerned about their health and adopting various products to prevent health issues before they arise. They are also focusing on preventing their health without visiting the doctor and are making use of multiple massagers and other natural remedies. People now are getting aware of the various health benefits associated with electric massagers physically as well as mentally and are giving themselves their massage treatments are some of the factors providing opportunities for prominent players dealing in electric massagers market over the forecast period. Moreover, companies in the electric massagers market are using the digital platform to cater the product to untapped market globally, rapidly growing e-commerce along with the rising in demand for customized products is the primary factor accelerating the growth of the electric massagers market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product type, end-user, and sales channel.

The study is a source of reliable data on: