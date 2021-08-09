Electrolytic Etching Machine Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2018-2028

Global Electrolytic Etching Machine Market Introduction

Electrolytic Etching Machine works by the use of electric current instead of chemicals or acids. Electrolytic etching machine can be used for marking a wide variety of ferrous and non-ferrous based materials. Major application includes marking of graphics/logos, serial numbers, time and dates, trademarks amongst others. A number of products such as cutlery, bath ware, sanitary ware, gears, and automotive components, and bearings, surgical and other medical instruments are marked using electrolytic etching machine. The electrolytic machine used in the current scenario is integrated with data matrix, algorithms and software and it doesn’t deform or damage the component to be marked. Therefore electrolytic etching machine is being used for marking small pipes, shims and feeler gauges. The major advantage of electrolytic etching machine is that is it doesn’t produce any toxic fumes (fumes generated are oxygen and hydrogen) as produced when the marking is done through chemical means. The electrolyte used is environmentally safe and the solution is reusable. A wide variety of materials including copper, silver, brass, and steel, gold can be etched efficiently using electrolytic etching machine.

Global Electrolytic Etching Machine Market Dynamics

Global Electrolytic Etching Machine Market Drivers

The major driver for the growth of electrolytic etching machine market are increasing demand from major end use industries such as automotive and construction. With the stringent regulations for the labeling and etching of components, there has been a rise in demand for electrolytic etching machine.

Electrolytic etching machine is regarded as an environmental friendly method as compared to the chemical methods as it produces no deposit on the plate or surface being etched. The process doesn’t have any disposal problems associated with it and etching with electrolytic etching machine is repeatable process. With the help of electrolytic etching machine, permanent marking can be done quite economically. The cost of the process is much lower than electrochemical etching. Electrolytic etching machine is proved to be an efficient means for marking precious and non-precious materials efficiently.

Global Electrolytic Etching Machine Market Restraints

The global Electrolytic Etching Machine market has faced a couple of challenges over the past years. The electrolytic etching machine cannot be used for marking fragile items and therefore laser marking has gain its prominence for some of the applications.

Global Electrolytic Etching Machine Market Trends

Manufacturers are making every effort to improve the accuracy of the process. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of noiseless and heatless machines which are easy and convenient to use and doesn’t damage the surface. With the advent of technological changes, the electrolytic etching machine is integrated with software to automatically trace and the required pattern or design.

Global Electrolytic Etching Machine Market Segmentation

The global Electrolytic Etching Machine market can be segmented on the basis of product type, frequency range, application and region.

On the basis of product type, the global electrolytic etching machine market can be segmented as:

Manual electrolytic etching machine

Semi-automatic electrolytic etching machine

Automatic electrolytic etching machine

On the basis of end use industry, the global electrolytic etching machine market can be segmented as:

Automotive and transportation

Electrical and electronics

Consumer products (utensils and home products)

Medical and surgical instruments

Machinery and Tools

Construction

Defense

Oil and Gas

Others

On the basis of material type, the global electrolytic etching machine market can be segmented as:

Stainless steel

Chrome

Aluminum

Brass

Precious metals (Gold, silver, platinum)

Copper

Others

Global Electrolytic Etching Machine Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Electrolytic Etching Machine market are:

Yugma Impressions

Electro Chem Etch

Bose Signature

Wuxi Kuntai Automation Co.,Ltd.

EtchON Marks Control

Edward Pryor and Son Ltd

Cougartron Inc

Monode Marking Products, Inc

Ostling Etchmark

Universal Marking Systems Limited

Automator International srl

Millennium Signatures Marking Systems

Global Electrolytic Etching Machine Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional perspective, the global electrolytic etching machine market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region. China has witnessed robust rise in demand for electrolytic etching machine over the past years and is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid demand from the automotive, electrical and electronics, consumer products and other end use industries. The stringent regulations for product labelling in North America and Europe has also created an upsurge in demand for electrolytic etching machine over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East and Africa has witnessed moderate rise in demand for electrolytic etching machine. Japan has also witnessed steady growth in the global electrolytic etching machine market.