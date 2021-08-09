Esophageal Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

Esophageal cancer involves formation of malignant cells in the tissues of the esophagus. Esophagus is a muscular tube that enable food and liquids to move from the throat to the stomach. The main types of esophageal cancer are adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Adenocarcinoma forms in cells that produce and release mucus and other fluids. Squamous cell carcinoma forms in flat cells lining the esophagus. Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma includes heavy alcohol consumption and smoking as major risk factors, with gastroesophageal reflux disease and Barrett esophagus further contributing as the risk factors of esophageal adenocarcinoma. Esophageal cancer has no early signs or symptoms; therefore, an advanced stage diagnosis is difficult.

The marketed drugs for esophageal cancer treatment includes Ramucirumab (Cyramza), Docetaxel (Docefrez), and Trastuzumab (Herceptin) for adenocarcinoma. Also, XELIRI and FU-LV are combination drugs given along with the chemotherapy that contributes in the global esophageal cancer therapeutics market.

Genentech, Inc. markets Trastuzumab (Herceptin) in combination with cisplatin and a fluoropyrimidine (either capecitabine or 5-fluorouracil), for the treatment of patients with HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal (GE) junction adenocarcinoma who were not treated for metastatic disease prior.

Certain chemotherapy medications such as Doxorubicin, Bleomycin, Vinblastine, Dacarbazine, Chlorambucil, Procarbazine Prednisolone, Mustine, Vincristine, Etoposide, Cyclophosphamide, Gemcitabine, Cisplatin and Cytarabine are well established as a conventional method. Immunotherapy, combination therapy, monoclonal antibodies and steroids have also been showing good results for the treatment of esophageal cancer.

Some of the key players operating in the global esophageal cancer therapeutics market include Genentech, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Eli Lilly and Company, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc.,Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, LLC, Gilead Sciences, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others.

