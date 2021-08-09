Explore the Growth Potential of Baby Care Products Market in Coming Years | Top Players Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé, The Himalaya Drug Company, Avon, Artsana Group, Dabur International Ltd

The global baby care products market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Increasing birth rates in emerging nations, awareness about infant care, and income levels are the prime factors for the growth of the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the baby care products market is categorized into hypermarket and supermarket, convenience store, and online platform. Of these, hypermarket/supermarket held the largest revenue share in the market during the historical period, due to multiple brands available to customers at a single space.

Healthy lifestyle is one of the major concerns of parents due to rising number of health issues among babies such as eczema and diaper skin related problems. The growing awareness toward baby care, and launch of affordable baby care products including diaper pants and baby wipes are likely to fuel the growth of the baby care products market in the future.

Based on product

The baby care products market is categorized into skin care, hair care, bathing product, toiletries, and food and beverages. Skin care is further classified into baby oil, body lotion, baby cream/moisturizer, and baby powder. Hair care is further bifurcated into baby hair oil, and baby shampoo and conditioner. Bathing products include baby soap, and baby bath wash/shower gel. Toiletries comprise of diapers, baby wipes, baby fragrances/perfumes, and baby hand wash. Food and beverages category is further split into bottled food, fruit and vegetable juice, pureed food, baby food cereals, baby milk products, soups/baby food. Of these, the market for skin care and toiletries products is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period, due to growing concern toward child safety and increase in the living standard of citizens. Further, in toiletries, baby diapers category expected to hold the largest market share in the coming years, owing to growing awareness in sanitization and personal hygiene, and rise in healthcare spending.

On the basis of category

The baby care products market is bifurcated into mass and premium. Mass category is expected to hold the largest share in the market in the future as the share of middle-income group is high as compared to high-income group. For instance, in the U.S., 14% belong to high-income group, 48% belong to middle-income group, and 38% belong to low-income group.

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region in the baby care products market due to increasing population in emerging economies, such as China and India. Moreover, changing lifestyle, increasing awareness of infant nutrition, rise in disposable income, and upsurge in hygiene and safety standards are driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.

One of the key trends in the baby care products market is high demand for products that contain natural ingredients as compared to chemicals. It is a natural and efficient way for child healthcare as it reduces the use of harmful chemicals in child development. A large number of companies, including Taslie Skin Care Ltd. and Earthbaby LLC, are adopting this trend and providing products that comprises organic and natural ingredients.

Hence, the population of China increased by over 29 million from years 2013 to 2017; whereas in India, the population increased by over 60 million from year 2013 to 2017.

Economic conditions improved rapidly in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and China. Due to which there is a rise in disposable income, allowing parents to spend more on children healthcare. Hence, these emerging nations are huge markets for baby care products.

