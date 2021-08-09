Eyesight Test Device Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Eyesight testing is a relative comprehensive set of eye tests to check some problems with eyesight. Using eyesight test equipment can help people who are suffering eyesight problem to get adequate treatment. Myopia (short sight), Hypermetropia (long sight), Astigmatism (a refractive error due to an unevenly curved cornea), Presbyopia (age-related long sight) as well as other problems can be found during the eye test. Now, Topcon, NIDEK, Huvitz, BON Optic and Reichert are famed for their brands in the industry.

China is the largest consumption region of eyesight test device, holding about 29% consumption share in 2015. In recent years, eyesight problems, such as myopia, becomes more widely in Asian regions. It is believe that Asian regions will continue to play a key role in the development of eyesight test device industry.

The worldwide market for Eyesight Test Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2024, from 710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Eyesight Test Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Topcon

NIDEK

Huvitz

BON Optic

Reichert Technologies

Potec

Visionix

Tomey

Mingsing Tech

Luxvision

Certainn

TAKAGI

EyeNetra

Brite Eye

OCULUS

Canon

Plusoptix

Welch Allyn

Medizs

Volk Optical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

portable type

stationary type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital/Clinics

Eyeglass Store

