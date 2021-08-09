Fiber Laser Oscillators Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2025

Fiber Laser Oscillators Market: Overview

Fiber laser oscillators are the type of electronic oscillators that use crystal to select the particular frequency so that the inverse piezoelectric effect is obtained. It uses the vibrating crystal so that the mechanical resonance is used from it, having piezoelectric properties so that an electric signal of high precise frequency is obtained. The frequency so obtained is also used in keeping track of time, to stabilize frequencies for receivers and radio transmitters. A similar crystal called quartz crystal can also be used to obtain frequencies from kilohertz to few megahertz. These crystals are used for devices such as radios, computers, clocks, cell phones and wrist watches. Quartz crystal can also be found in measurement and test equipment such as oscilloscopes, signal generators, and counters. Temperature compensated oscillator is the dominating equipment in the market finding its use in the networking and telecom industry. The oven controlled oscillator is also expected to rise in the forecast period due to its general lucrative circuitry.

Fiber Laser Oscillators Market: Market Dynamics

The factor driving the growth of fiber laser oscillators market is the requirement of lasers in the telecommunication industry with a high stability. In the telecommunication industry, also there is a need for components with cost efficiency and low power consumption which can be achieved by intensive activities of R&D in the fiber laser oscillators market. For telecommunication applications, the best-suited crystal oscillator is the oven controlled crystal oscillator having high stability in the frequency. In addition, the fiber laser oscillators market is being driven by the rising demand in the vehicles having infotainment system, automotive industry having automatic driver assist system (ADASs) and portable electronic devices. The wide range of applications in the fiber laser oscillators market includes IT industry, telecommunication industry, transport and automotive industry, defense, and aerospace industry and the electronics industry. The increased use of smartphones and various other such devices has increased the demand for fiber laser oscillators market. The demand for equipment in the healthcare industry is another factor driving the growth of fiber laser oscillators market. The growing developments and research in the 4G and LTE networks are the trending growth of the equipment such as laser fiber oscillators market.

Fiber Laser Oscillators Market: Market Segmentation

The fiber laser oscillators market can be segmented on the basis of product type, mounting type, end user and on the basis of geography.

On the basis of product type, the fiber laser oscillators market can be segmented into:-

Oven-controlled fiber laser oscillators

Temperature-compensated fiber laser oscillators

Voltage controlled fiber laser oscillators

Simply packaged fiber laser oscillators

Frequency controlled fiber laser oscillators

On the basis of mounting type, the fiber laser oscillators market can be segmented into:-

Surface mount type

Thru-hole type

On the basis of end-user type, the fiber laser oscillators market can be segmented into:-

Transport and Automotive

Telecommunication and IT

Defense and Military

Industrial

Healthcare

Electronics

Fiber Laser Oscillators Market: Regional Outlook

The fiber laser oscillators market can be segmented on the basis of geography into seven main regions as North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APAC, Japan, Western Europe and MEA. The North America is the major player in the market driving the growth due to the advancement in technology and being a developed region the rise in usage of electronics components is observed. The APEJ is expected to rise in the forecast period due to the manufacturers shifting their market to the countries like India and China where development is on the rise. The Europe and Japan are also expected to have the small rise in the forecast period. The Latin America is also a driving region in the market being the region with the major companies.

Fiber Laser Oscillators Market: Key Players

The prominent players in the fiber laser oscillators market are:-

Fox electronics

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung electronics cooperation Ltd.

Advanced micro devices, Inc.

Sony Corp.

Daishinku Corp.

Rakon Limited

Vectron

TXC corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Intel Corporation

Fiber Laser Oscillators Market: Competitive Analysis

The fiber laser oscillators market in the surface mount type has the largest share in the market. The growth of the segment is being driven by the low cost in production and higher density of its components. In 2016 the crystal segment accounted for the largest share in the laser fiber oscillators market. The consumer electronics and medical equipment in the application type are the industries with the highest opportunity in the laser fiber oscillators market. The evolution of MEMS crystal oscillator is the new development and the further growth driver for the laser fiber oscillators market in the future.

