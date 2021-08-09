Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market – Increasing Penetration of Internet Triggers the Growth of the Market for EMEA free-to-air services

The competitive landscape of the market for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) free-to-air services market is quite a fragmented one marked with the presence of many large players, according to a report published by Transparency market research. It is revealed in the report that the leading players of the market account for only 19.6% of the total market share. The key players in the EMEA free-to-air services market are British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Mediaset SpA, Deutsche Telekom AG, RTL Group, and ITV Plc. The major players are now shifting their focus on research and development of EMEA free-to-air services to stay ahead in the competition. These prominent market players are also focusing on the expansion of their geographical reach through collaborations with several local players.

In 2015, the revenue of the global EMEA free-to-air services market was valued at US$ 59.29 bn and the market is forecasted to be reaching around US$155.8 bn towards the end of the forecast period of 2016-2024. The market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.8 % over the forecast period.

The high-speed of the Internet contributes towards the growth of the market. Widespread usage of such high-speed internet in the region of EMEA is creating enough opportunities for the Internet Service Providers (ISP) in this market. As such, ISPs are providing cheap and superfast internet and paving way for free-to-air services in the region. Furthermore, there has been an increasing demand for free-to-air channels in the MEA region.

As more and more smartphone users are switching to high-speed 4G and WiFi services, it becomes easier for the providers of free-to-air services to come up with smartphone Apps wherein users can watch videos. As such increasing usage of smartphones would help in the further penetration of free-to-air services in the Europe and Middle East and Africa.

The key players that are operating in the market are, however, unable to provide ultra-HD services to the majority of their users. This is despite the fact that 4K and 8K videos, TV channels and movies are gaining popularity in across the EMEA region. UHD services entail high cost and as such it becomes expensive both for the service providers and the users to provide and avail those services respectively. Furthermore, UHD content can be easily watched on UHD TV. Though the user has to pay for such services and the bundle, nevertheless, it is way cheaper than watching UHD content over the internet.